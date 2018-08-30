Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results 0 08/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST Send by mail :

Comparable sales increased 3%, with Hollister up 4% and Abercrombie up 2%

Gross profit rate improved 110 basis points

Operating expense leveraged 200 basis points, while continuing to invest in the business NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today reported GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.06 for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018, compared to GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.23 for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017. Excluding certain items, the company reported adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.06 for the quarter, compared to adjusted non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.16 last year. Year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rates, net of hedging, was a benefit of approximately $0.01 per diluted share. Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Summary 2018 (1) 2017 (2) GAAP $(0.06) $(0.23) Excluded Items, net of tax effect (0.12) (0.07) Adjusted Non-GAAP $0.06 $(0.16) (1) Excluded Items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $8.7 million and discrete tax charges of $2.0 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 provisional estimate. (2) Excluded Items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $6.1 million. A description of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and a schedule reconciling GAAP financial measures to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures accompanies this release. Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our second quarter performance, capping off a strong first half of the year. During the second quarter, we delivered both top and bottom line growth, while continuing to invest in the transformation of our business. Our results reflect another quarter of profit improvement fueled by comparable sales growth across both brands, gross margin expansion and expense leverage as we continue to execute our playbooks. Hollister continued its momentum with another quarter of strong sales growth and Abercrombie posted its third consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, led by strength in the U.S. Our customers remain at the center of all we do, and that singular focus continues to improve brand health metrics and drive our brands forward. We continue to make tangible progress in our transformation efforts, and after a strong first half of the year, we remain on track to achieve our full year 2018 expectations and our longer term 2020 targets." Second Quarter Sales (in millions) 2018 2017 %

Change(1) Comparable

Sales(2) 2018 2017 %

Change(1) Comparable

Sales(2) Hollister $ 500.8 $ 446.6 12% 4% United States $ 531.4 $ 470.3 13% 7% Abercrombie(3) 341.6 332.7 3% 2% International 311.0 309.0 1% (4)% Total Company $ 842.4 $ 779.3 8% 3% Total Company $ 842.4 $ 779.3 8% 3% (1) The calendar shift resulting from the 53rd week in fiscal 2017 and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which do not impact comparable sales, benefited total company net sales for the second quarter by approximately 4% and 1%, respectively. (2) Comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis. Due to the calendar shift resulting from the 53rd week in fiscal 2017, comparable sales for the 13 weeks ended August 4, 2018 are compared to the 13 weeks ended August 5, 2017. Refer to "REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES," for further discussion. (3) Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. Direct-to-consumer net sales increased 16% from last year to $216.4 million and were approximately 26% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to approximately 24% last year. Additional Second Quarter Results The gross profit rate was 60.2%, up 110 basis points from last year, and up approximately 70 basis points from last year on a constant currency basis, net of hedging. Stores and distribution expense was $374.6 million, up from $369.3 million last year, as expense reductions were more than offset by volume-related expenses from higher sales and changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Marketing, general and administrative expense was $123.9 million, up from $109.4 million last year, as expense reductions were more than offset by higher marketing and performance-based compensation expenses and investments in the company's transformation initiatives. Asset impairment was $8.7 million, compared to $6.1 million last year, both of which were excluded from adjusted non-GAAP results. Operating income was $0.2 million, compared to a loss of $21.1 million last year. Excluding asset impairment charges, adjusted non-GAAP operating income was $8.9 million, compared to a loss of $15.0 million last year. The effective tax rate was -1%, reflecting discrete tax charges of $2.0 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 provisional estimate. Excluding tax charges of $2.0 million and the after-tax effect of asset impairment charges, the adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rate was 11%, which remains highly sensitive at lower levels of pre-tax earnings. Cash, Inventory and Borrowings The company ended the second quarter with $581.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $421.9 million last year, and ended the second quarter with gross borrowings under the company's term loan agreement of $253.3 million, compared to $268.3 million last year. The company ended the second quarter with $454.9 million in inventory, a decrease of 3% from last year. Other Developments As previously announced, on August 23, 2018 the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A Common Stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., payable on September 17, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2018. In addition, the company repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares of its Class A Common Stock at an aggregate cost of approximately $25.0 million during the second quarter. At the end of the second quarter, the company had approximately 4.8 million shares remaining available for purchase under its publicly announced stock repurchase authorization. Outlook For fiscal 2018, the company expects: Comparable sales to be up in the range of 2% to 4%



to be up in the range of 2% to 4% Net sales to be up in the range of 2% to 4%, with net sales in the third quarter to be approximately flat to last year, including the adverse effects from the calendar shift and changes in foreign currency exchange rates

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates to now benefit net sales and operating income by approximately $20 million and $5 million, respectively, with an adverse impact to net sales of approximately $15 million in the second half of the year

The calendar shift and the loss of fiscal 2017's 53 rd week to adversely impact net sales by approximately $40 million, with benefits to net sales in the first half of the year of approximately $40 million, to be more than offset by adverse impacts to net sales in the third quarter and fourth quarter of approximately $20 million and $60 million, respectively



to be up in the range of 2% to 4%, with net sales in the third quarter to be approximately flat to last year, including the adverse effects from the calendar shift and changes in foreign currency exchange rates A gross profit rate up slightly from the fiscal 2017 rate of 59.7%



up slightly from the fiscal 2017 rate of 59.7% GAAP operating expense to now be up approximately 2.5% from fiscal 2017 adjusted operating expense of $2 billion, including approximately $14 million of charges related to asset impairment and certain legal matters that will be excluded from adjusted non-GAAP operating expense . For the third quarter, operating expense is expected to be up in the range of 2% to 3% from fiscal 2017 adjusted non-GAAP operating expense of $489 million



to now be up approximately 2.5% from fiscal 2017 adjusted operating expense of $2 billion, including approximately $14 million of charges related to asset impairment and certain legal matters that will be excluded from . For the third quarter, operating expense is expected to be up in the range of 2% to 3% from fiscal 2017 adjusted non-GAAP operating expense of $489 million A weighted average fully-diluted share count of approximately 70 million shares, excluding the effect of potential share buybacks For fiscal 2018, the company expects the full year effective tax rate to be in the mid-to-upper 30s, including discrete non-cash income tax charges of approximately $9 million related to share-based compensation accounting standards that went into effect in fiscal 2017, of which approximately $8 million has been recognized to date. The full year effective tax rate also includes discrete tax charges of $2 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 provisional estimate, which will be excluded from adjusted non-GAAP results. For the third quarter, the company expects the effective tax rate to be in the mid 30s. The company is targeting capital expenditures to be in the range of $135 million to $140 million for fiscal 2018. Capital expenditures are expected to include approximately $85 million for store updates and new stores and between $50 million to $55 million for direct-to-consumer and omnichannel investments, information technology and other projects. The company plans to open 22 full-price stores in fiscal 2018, including 13 Hollister and nine Abercrombie stores. In addition, the company anticipates closing up to 60 stores, primarily in the U.S. during the fiscal year through natural lease expirations. Conference Call Today at 8:30 AM, ET, the company will conduct a conference call. About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For over 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of the 21 to 24-year old customer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood. The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended August 4,

2018 % of

Net Sales July 29,

2017 % of

Net Sales Net sales $ 842,414 100.0% $ 779,321 100.0% Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 335,519 39.8% 318,426 40.9% Gross profit 506,895 60.2% 460,895 59.1% Stores and distribution expense 374,552 44.5% 369,295 47.4% Marketing, general and administrative expense 123,883 14.7% 109,353 14.0% Asset impairment 8,671 1.0% 6,135 0.8% Other operating income, net (434 ) (0.1)% (2,799 ) (0.4)% Operating income (loss) 223 0.0% (21,089 ) (2.7)% Interest expense, net 3,023 0.4% 4,089 0.5% Loss before income taxes (2,800 ) (0.3)% (25,178 ) (3.2)% Income tax expense (benefit) 24 0.0% (10,563 ) (1.4)% Net loss (2,824 ) (0.3)% (14,615 ) (1.9)% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,029 0.1% 876 0.1% Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (3,853 ) (0.5)% $ (15,491 ) (2.0)% Net loss per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 68,008 68,456 Diluted 68,008 68,456

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Twenty-six Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended August 4,

2018 % of

Net Sales July 29, 2017 % of

Net Sales Net sales $ 1,573,313 100.0% $ 1,440,420 100.0% Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 624,073 39.7% 580,600 40.3% Gross profit 949,240 60.3% 859,820 59.7% Stores and distribution expense 735,707 46.8% 729,224 50.6% Marketing, general and administrative expense 248,780 15.8% 219,246 15.2% Asset impairment 9,727 0.6% 6,865 0.5% Other operating income, net (2,994 ) (0.2)% (4,485 ) (0.3)% Operating loss (41,980 ) (2.7)% (91,030 ) (6.3)% Interest expense, net 6,041 0.4% 8,209 0.6% Loss before income taxes (48,021 ) (3.1)% (99,239 ) (6.9)% Income tax benefit (3,689 ) (0.2)% (23,615 ) (1.6)% Net loss (44,332 ) (2.8)% (75,624 ) (5.3)% Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,982 0.1% 1,567 0.1% Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (46,314 ) (2.9)% $ (77,191 ) (5.4)% Net loss per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: Basic $ (0.68 ) $ (1.13 ) Diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (1.13 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 68,254 68,264 Diluted 68,254 68,264

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) August 4, 2018 February 3, 2018 July 29, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 581,166 $ 675,558 $ 421,903 Receivables 91,719 79,724 110,590 Inventories 454,913 424,393 471,037 Other current assets 115,276 84,863 72,215 Total current assets 1,243,074 1,264,538 1,075,745 Property and equipment, net 691,933 738,182 793,374 Other assets 325,842 322,972 358,794 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,260,849 $ 2,325,692 $ 2,227,913 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 213,167 $ 168,868 $ 208,432 Accrued expenses 311,930 308,601 267,745 Short-term portion of deferred lease credits 19,449 19,751 19,723 Income taxes payable 8,189 10,326 2,880 Total current liabilities 552,735 507,546 498,780 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of deferred lease credits $ 75,963 $ 75,648 $ 78,063 Long-term portion of borrowings, net 249,920 249,686 263,714 Leasehold financing obligations 47,171 50,653 49,186 Other liabilities 187,676 189,688 171,852 Total long-term liabilities 560,730 565,675 562,815 Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders' equity 1,137,310 1,242,379 1,157,068 Noncontrolling interests 10,074 10,092 9,250 Total stockholders' equity 1,147,384 1,252,471 1,166,318 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,260,849 $ 2,325,692 $ 2,227,913 REPORTING AND USE OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company’s operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, and therefore supplement investors' understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company's performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors' understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 27% tax rate. In addition, the company provides comparable sales, defined as the aggregate of: (1) year-over-year sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) year-over-year direct-to-consumer sales with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation. Due to the calendar shift in fiscal 2018, resulting from the 53rd week in fiscal 2017, comparable sales for the fiscal 2018 quarterly periods ended May 5, 2018, August 4, 2018, November 3, 2018 and February 2, 2019 are compared to the 13 weeks ended May 6, 2017, August 5, 2017, November 4, 2017 and February 3, 2018, respectively. The impact on net sales from the calendar shift, resulting from the loss of fiscal 2017's 53rd week, is the difference between net sales for the 13 weeks ended May 6, 2017, August 5, 2017, November 4, 2017 and February 3, 2018 and reported net sales for the fiscal quarters ended April 29, 2017, July 29, 2017, October 28, 2017 and February 3, 2018, respectively. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company's GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended August 4, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded

Items Adjusted

Non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 8,671 $ 8,671 $ — Operating income 223 (8,671 ) 8,894 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,800 ) (8,671 ) 5,871 Income tax expense (3) 24 (647 ) 671 Net (loss) income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (3,853 ) $ (8,024 ) $ 4,171 Net (loss) income per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (0.06 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.06 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 68,008 69,733 (1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Excluded Items consist of asset impairment charges of $8.7 million related to store assets whose carrying value exceeded fair value. (3) Excluded Items consist of discrete tax charges of $2.0 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and the tax effect of excluded items, calculated as the difference between the tax provision on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29, 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded

Items Adjusted

Non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 6,135 $ 6,135 $ — Operating loss (21,089 ) (6,135 ) (14,954 ) Loss before income taxes (25,178 ) (6,135 ) (19,043 ) Income tax benefit (3) (10,563 ) (1,610 ) (8,953 ) Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (15,491 ) $ (4,525 ) $ (10,966 ) Net loss per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (0.23 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 68,456 68,456 (1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Excluded Items consist of charges of $6.1 million related to the impairment of store assets whose carrying value exceeded fair value. (3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twenty-six Weeks Ended August 4, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded

Items Adjusted

Non-GAAP Marketing, general and administrative expense (2) $ 248,780 $ 5,600 $ 243,180 Asset impairment (3) 9,727 8,671 1,056 Operating loss (41,980 ) (14,271 ) (27,709 ) Loss before income taxes (48,021 ) (14,271 ) (33,750 ) Income tax benefit (4) (3,689 ) (2,188 ) (1,501 ) Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (46,314 ) $ (12,083 ) $ (34,231 ) Net loss per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (0.68 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.50 ) Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 68,254 68,254 (1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Excluded Items consist of legal charges of $5.6 million in connection with a settlement of a class action claim, subject to final court approval, related to alleged wage and hour practices. (3) Excluded Items consist of asset impairment charges of $8.7 million related to store assets whose carrying value exceeded fair value. (4) Excluded Items consist of discrete tax charges of $2.0 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and the tax effect of excluded items, calculated as the difference between the tax provision on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 29, 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded

Items Adjusted

Non-GAAP Asset impairment (2) $ 6,865 $ 6,135 $ 730 Operating loss (91,030 ) (6,135 ) (84,895 ) Loss before income taxes (99,239 ) (6,135 ) (93,104 ) Income tax benefit (3) (23,615 ) (1,610 ) (22,005 ) Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (77,191 ) $ (4,525 ) $ (72,666 ) Net loss per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (1.13 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (1.06 ) Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 68,264 68,264 (1) "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (2) Excluded Items consist of charges of $6.1 million related to the impairment of store assets whose carrying value exceeded fair value. (3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Store Count Activity Thirteen Weeks Ended August 4, 2018 Hollister (1) Abercrombie (2) Total United States International United States International United States International May 5, 2018 395 144 285 45 680 189 New 1 — 1 2 2 2 Closed — — (3 ) — (3 ) — August 4, 2018 396 144 283 47 679 191

Twenty-six Weeks Ended August 4, 2018 Hollister (1) Abercrombie (2) Total United States International United States International United States International February 3, 2018 394 144 285 45 679 189 New 2 — 1 2 3 2 Closed — — (3 ) — (3 ) — August 4, 2018 396 144 283 47 679 191 (1) Excludes seven international franchise stores as of August 4, 2018, six international franchise stores as of May 5, 2018 and five international franchise stores as of February 3, 2018. (2) Abercrombie includes the company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. Locations with abercrombie kids carveouts within Abercrombie & Fitch stores are represented as a single store count. Excludes six international franchise stores as of August 4, 2018 and May 5, 2018, and four international franchise stores as of February 3, 2018.

