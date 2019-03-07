Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Abercrombie & Fitch Co.    ANF

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Abercrombie & Fitch : expects redesigned stores to boost 2019 sales, shares surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 03:04pm EST
An Abercrombie & Fitch store is shown in La Jolla, California,

(This March 6 story, corrects paragraph 2 to say company will be closing up to 40 stores, not 40 stores; also drops reference to on-trend clothing boosting demand for the Abercrombie brand)

By Nivedita Balu

The company also said it would close up to 40 stores, and improve the store experience that in the past has included better lighting and displays in stores. 

Chief Executive Fran Horowitz said stores with a new format are proving to be "highly productive" and the company would continue to invest in them.

"We are one of the specialty retailers still committed to investing in physical space," she said.

The company's Abercrombie brand has been fighting falling sales as young shoppers shunned its trademark logo-emblazoned designs for fast-fashion brands and cheaper clothes online.

Same-store sales at the Abercrombie brand fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter and the company blamed it on fashion missteps in tops and dresses during the holidays.

Hollister, by contrast, reported a 6 percent rise in same-store sales.

The company had gotten the silhouette wrong for Abercrombie tops and dresses, which were different from the fitted and oversized styles that shoppers were looking for, said Gabriela Santaniello of retail research firm A line Partners.

"They've corrected it ... people were worried that this was going to continue, it is clear that it was just a one-season thing," she said.

Abercrombie is investing in its loyalty program and using social media influencers to promote its new products including its "Fierce" perfume with brand-specific hashtags.

Overall, sales at Abercrombie & Fitch stores open for at least a year rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, about twice the 1.47 percent increase analysts had expected, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.35 per share, well above expectations of $1.15.

For 2019, the company expects net sales of between $3.66 billion and $3.73 billion, well above estimates of $3.61 billion.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Sweta Singh)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
03:04pABERCROMBIE & FITCH : expects redesigned stores to boost 2019 sales, shares surg..
RE
07:57aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Huawei, Amazon, Facebook...
03/07ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06Abercrombie and Dollar Tree surges while Exxon and GE fall
AQ
03/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower For Third Session On Lackluster Economic ..
DJ
03/06ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
AQ
03/01ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : annual earnings release
02/25ABERCROMBIE & FITCH : DE/ Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/25ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
02/25Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0...
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 3 628 M
EBIT 2020 127 M
Net income 2020 72,7 M
Finance 2020 566 M
Yield 2020 3,14%
P/E ratio 2020 23,15
P/E ratio 2021 22,12
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Capitalization 1 692 M
Chart ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,6 $
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Lee Burman Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne C. Crevoiserat Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James B. Bachmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.6.48%1 692
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.40%94 821
KERING18.80%69 814
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-1.83%50 398
ROSS STORES13.21%34 995
BURBERRY GROUP8.01%10 160
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.