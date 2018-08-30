Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Abercrombie & Fitch Co.    ANF

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. (ANF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/30 02:12:23 pm
24.725 USD   -9.17%
02:05pABERCROMBIE & F : misses same-store sales estimates, shares fall
RE
01:31pAbercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results
GL
08/27ABERCROMBIE & F : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Abercrombie & Fitch : misses same-store sales estimates, shares fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 02:05pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

(Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co missed quarterly same-store sales estimates on Thursday, hurt by lower demand for its namesake line of apparel for teenagers and Hollister brand of surfwear.

The company's shares fell nearly 12 percent to $24 (18.44 pounds) as sales at its usually reliable Hollister underperformed and attempts to turnaround its flagship brand looked to be on shaky ground.

The company said sales at established stores rose 3 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected 3.7 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales of Hollister beachwear, the company's key revenue contributor, rose 4 percent, but missed the analyst average estimate of 5.3 percent rise.

Net loss attributable to Abercrombie narrowed to $3.9 million, or 6 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from $15.5 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose 8.1 percent to $842.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $845.2 million.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
02:05pABERCROMBIE & FITCH : misses same-store sales estimates, shares fall
RE
01:31pAbercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results
GL
08/27ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : half-yearly earnings release
08/27ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2..
AQ
08/24Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0...
GL
08/13Hollister Co. Announces Product Collaboration With Multi-Platinum Recording A..
GL
08/10Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 30, 2..
GL
08/08ABERCROMBIE & FITCH : adds Venmo to in-app payment options
AQ
08/08ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Launches Venmo Integration in Mobile Apps; First speci..
AQ
08/08ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Launches Venmo Integration in Mobile Apps
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:31aAbercrombie & Fitch beats by $0.10, misses on revenue 
08/29Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
08/28Strong data reads for mall sector 
08/25STOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
08/24Abercrombie & Fitch declares $0.20 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 569 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 51,3 M
Finance 2019 434 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 37,29
P/E ratio 2020 31,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 1 855 M
Chart ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,7 $
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Lee Burman Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne C. Crevoiserat Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James B. Bachmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.57.03%1 855
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-8.11%103 109
KERING22.57%70 618
FAST RETAILING CO LTD12.00%48 486
ROSS STORES17.89%35 625
ZALANDO4.16%13 358
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.