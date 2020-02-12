Hollister Pledges Support for Teen Mental Health, Declares World Teen Mental Wellness Day

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and the global teen brand celebrating the spirit of an endless summer, has pledged its support for preventative mental health and self-care for teens across the world by declaring March 2, 2020, the inaugural World Teen Mental Wellness Day. This day was created in partnership with National Day Calendar and is the first of its kind dedicated to mental wellness among the teen demographic, specifically.



World Teen Mental Wellness Day aims to raise greater awareness of mental health issues among teens, as well as provide education about removing stigmas surrounding preventative mental health. According to the American Psychological Association, Gen Z has the worst mental health of any generation, with 91 percent of teens reporting they are stressed about school, family, friends, health and money1. Furthermore, 64 percent of Gen Z say they want to achieve a healthier lifestyle for overall happiness, including a stronger self-care routine, and 94 percent consider mental health very important to their well-being2.

In addition, since challenges with mental wellness are ‘always-on’ for teens, Hollister will launch the Hollister Confidence Project on March 2. The Confidence Project is a year-round, worldwide initiative to raise awareness and funding for projects and organizations that help teens feel confident in themselves, in each other, and in the world in which they live. The Confidence Project will include product collections, on-the-ground campaigns and events in partnership with High School Nation, and a fund to benefit like-minded organizations. The fund will be supported by an advisory board of leading advisors and experts, including real teens, to select the organizations and inform decisions about grants.

“We know mental wellness is a top priority for our teen customers. Through World Teen Mental Wellness Day, we hope to drive further awareness and support of the importance of self-care for Gen Z, and we are excited to simultaneously launch the Hollister Confidence Project,” said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Millions of our customers have let us into their lives, giving us millions of opportunities to make meaningful change together. Ultimately, we want to help encourage teens to achieve their goals of living happy, healthy lifestyles, and to be comfortable and confident in their own skin.”

“This partnership with Hollister helps support our goal of celebrating every day,” said Marlo Anderson, Founder of National Day Calendar. “World Teen Mental Wellness Day is especially unique, as it is more than just a celebration – it’s also a day to drive meaningful action. We’re proud to help bring mental health awareness to teens across the world.”

Hollister encourages teens around the world to use March 2 to practice self-care and silence their self-doubt – whether that is through exercising, meditating, listening to music and more. If they choose to be online, Hollister will invite teens to share how they’ll recharge on Instagram and Twitter by using a custom Instagram filter and #WorldTeenMentalWellnessDay. $1 will be donated to the Hollister Confidence Project Fund for the first 12,000 public posts using this hashtag. In addition, limited-edition Confidence Project shirts will be on sale through Instagram Checkout on February 23 and online starting March 2, with $5 of each sale benefitting the Hollister Confidence Project Fund.

To kick off its 2020 support of mental wellness, Hollister is proud to donate to Bring Change to Mind (BC2M), a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging dialogue and raising awareness, understanding and empathy about mental health. Hollister’s parent company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., is currently partnering with BC2M to help remove stigmas associated with mental health.

For more information on initiatives planned for World Teen Mental Wellness Day and beyond, follow Hollister on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . To learn more about the Hollister Confidence Project, visit www.hollisterconfidenceproject.com .

About Hollister Co.

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree style designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through approximately 540 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.

1 American Psychological Association: Stress in AmericaÔ Generation Z (2018)

2 YPulse Trend Report: Wellness Intensified (2019)

