ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. (ANF)

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. (ANF)
News 
Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges

Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges

12/27/2018 | 12:52am CET
A trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - One notable factor in Wall Street's monster rally on Wednesday was a record gain in an index of stocks that have the largest bets placed against them by market contrarians.

The Thomson Reuters United States Most Shorted Index rose 6 percent, the biggest percentage rise in its six-year history, as some investors moved to cover bearish bets on the 51 stocks in the index, some of which were at their lowest price in years.

The gain came as the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,000 points in a single session for the first time, in a broad stock rebound that pulled the benchmark S&P 500 index back from the brink of a bear market.

"This is a short-covering rally," said Michael Antonelli, managing director of institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"The move you see is just everybody trying to get out of these super, super bearish positions that they have been in, that have been easy to make money in," he said.

U.S. stocks have been battered this month by fears of slowing economic growth and worries about a potential conflict between the White House and the Federal Reserve, putting the S&P on pace for its worst December since the Great Depression.

"From the day the market opened in December, if you just went short the market every morning, you were making money at the close," said Antonelli.

Short-sellers aim to profit by selling borrowed shares, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price.

The rally in heavily shorted names exerted pressure on short-sellers to at least partly cover their bets, analysts said.

"The shorts realize that they probably shouldn't be too greedy here," said Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at First Franklin Financial Services in Tallahassee, Florida.

Several components of the Thomson Reuters United States Most Shorted Index rose sharply from multi-year lows on Wednesday.

Shares of home furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, which on Monday fell to a two-decade low, rose 9 percent on Wednesday. Snap Inc, which dropped to a record low last week, rose 4.6 percent. Shares of California Resources Corp rebounded 22 percent from their lowest since early March.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, another component of the index, rose 10.5 percent.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. 10.45% 19.02 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 8.95% 11.57 Delayed Quote.-51.71%
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP 21.98% 16.98 Delayed Quote.-28.40%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
SNAP INC 4.63% 5.42 Delayed Quote.-64.54%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 567 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 69,9 M
Finance 2019 423 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 21,35
P/E ratio 2020 15,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 1 121 M
Chart ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 20,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fran Horowitz-Bonadies President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Lee Burman Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne C. Crevoiserat Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott D. Lipesky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James B. Bachmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.-1.20%1 121
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-23.39%81 476
KERING-1.53%57 091
FAST RETAILING CO LTD22.62%56 647
ROSS STORES-4.92%28 528
GAP-27.54%9 383
