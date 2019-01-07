Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd.    AAIF   GB00B0P6J834

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD. (AAIF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 01/07 01:02:28 pm
194.7500 GBp   +0.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/07/2019 | 08:09am EST

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300U76MLZF5F8MN8

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

MS NICKY MCCABE

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LIMITED

b)

LEI

549300U76MLZF5F8MN8

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE

GB00B0P6J834

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.9505

5,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE

£9,752.5 TOTAL PRICE

e)

Date of the transaction

7 JANUARY 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)

Following this transaction the total holding of Ms Nicky McCabe is 5,000 Shares

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 13:08:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh Young Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Charles Christopher Gooding Clarke Chairman
Krystyna Nowak Senior Independent Director
Ian C. Cadby Non-Executive Director
Mark Florance Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD.-0.89%441
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.16%6 718
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 370
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION1.43%2 339
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 118
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 711
