Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300U76MLZF5F8MN8

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MS NICKY MCCABE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LIMITED b) LEI 549300U76MLZF5F8MN8 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE GB00B0P6J834 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.9505 5,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 5,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE £9,752.5 TOTAL PRICE e) Date of the transaction 7 JANUARY 2019 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET (XLON)

Following this transaction the total holding of Ms Nicky McCabe is 5,000 Shares