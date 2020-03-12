Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Edison issues review on Aberdeen Asian Income Fund

Log in
03/12/2020 | 11:30am EDT
Edison issues review on Aberdeen Asian Income Fund
Released 15:26 12-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 9784F
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited
12 March 2020

London, UK, 12 March 2020

Edison issues review on Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF) is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Asia (ASI Asia), aiming to provide reliable quarterly income and long-term capital growth. Its investment process identifies high-quality and attractively valued stocks that can be held for the long term. Manager Yoojeong Oh says that Asia offers attractive growth opportunities and dividend prospects, and 'the number of dividend-paying stocks is on the rise'. She highlights the deep resources of the ASI Asia investment team, suggesting its presence on the ground and an extensive number of company meetings provides a strong foundation for successful bottom-up stock selection. While AAIF does not have a formal benchmark, its NAV has outperformed the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex-Japan index and the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex-Japan High Dividend Yield index over the long term.

AAIF is currently trading at a 7.9% discount to cum-income NAV, which compares with the 7.4% to 8.1% range of average discounts over the last one, three and five years. There is scope for the discount to narrow given the fund's three peers in the AIC Asia Pacific Income sector are all afforded a higher valuation. AAIF has a progressive dividend policy; the annual dividend has increased for the last 11 consecutive years.


Click hereto view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Mel Jenner, +44 (0)20 3077 5720

Sarah Godfrey, +44 (0)20 3681 2519

investmenttruts@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


