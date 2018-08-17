Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Half-Yearly Results 0 08/17/2018 | 08:21am CEST Send by mail :

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LIMITED Legal Entity Identifier: 549300U76MLZF5F8MN87 UNAUDITED HALF YEARLY REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 Interim Board Report - Chairman's Statement Background Over the six-month period ended 30 June 2018, the Company's net asset value (NAV) total return fell by 3.3% in sterling terms, behind the MSCI All Countries Asia Pacific ex Japan Index which fell 1.7% and the MSCI All Countries Asia Pacific ex Japan High Dividend Yield Index which also fell 1.7%. The share price at the end of the period was 199.0p which represented a discount of 10.9% to the NAV per share. During the period there were two dividend payments totalling 4.5p per share distributed to shareholders representing an annualised dividend yield of 4.5%. After a strong performance in 2017 when global asset prices were distorted by sustained liquidity resulting from years of easy money, 2018 has seen a pullback in equities. Asian markets retreated on concerns over growing trade tensions, geopolitical frictions and tightening monetary policy in the US. Rising interest rates have the potential to affect the dividend-paying ability of corporates. However, the Company's focus on holdings with robust balance sheets and cash flow generation will help ensure that your portfolio continues to deliver sustainable income even in turbulent market conditions. Overview After a bright start to the year, market sentiment quickly gave way to fears of faster interest-rate hikes, higher oil prices, and an escalation in trade tensions. After simmering for months, the trade dispute between the US and China boiled over with the world's two largest economies playing their opening hands and imposing the first round of tariffs. For now, the direct impact on Asian companies remains contained given their small exposure to revenues directly sourced from the US. Nevertheless, your Manager continues to monitor the situation and the potential impact the trade war could have on investment sentiment and share prices. Meanwhile, monetary policy diverged across Asia after a hawkish US Federal Reserve raised interest rates, which pushed the US dollar and government bond yields higher. The resulting currency fluctuations in Asia prompted Hong Kong and Indonesia to follow in the Fed's footsteps to try and stem outflows. At the same time, regional central banks had to contend with inflationary pressures fuelled by rising oil prices. Elsewhere, Australia maintained the same rates it has had for close to two years, while the People's Bank of China injected more renminbi into the financial system to bolster sentiment. Performance Review Your Company's NAV total return fell by 3.3% in sterling terms over the interim period against the comparable indices which each slipped 1.7%. The weakest markets in the MSCI All Countries Asia Pacific ex Japan Index were Indonesia and the Philippines, which recorded double-digit declines on the back of currency depreciation amid rising oil prices. Your portfolio benefited from not holding any companies in these two countries. From the sector perspective, healthcare turned in the best performance in the MSCI All Countries Asia Pacific ex Japan Index, in large part due to the biotechnology area which was the only sector to report double-digit gains over the period. The companies within this sub-sector face heavy investment pipelines to support research and technology and are often not making profits, let alone paying dividends. Your Company does not hold any biotechnology stocks given the lack of dividend yield available, which has weighed on share price performance. Another industry which is known for its lack of dividends is Chinese internet. These companies continue to deliver robust results but this dominance comes at a price and they face large capital investments into new technologies and platforms which restricts their ability to return capital to shareholders. The best performing software companies were Alibaba and Baidu, both of which have zero dividend yield and are therefore not held in this income generating Company. Elsewhere in the hardware sub-sector, your Manager had been taking profits by trimming your Company's holding in Singapore-listed Venture Corporation following its strong performance in 2017 when its share price doubled. Venture remained the top single stock performer in the portfolio until April, when an anonymous report questioned its exposure to Philip Morris' smoke-free cigarette product IQOS and warned about weaker revenues, just days before Venture published quarterly results. Its shares corrected as a result of the negative report, but your Manager met with the management after the earnings release and was able to gain a good degree of confidence that the business remained on track, investing in new capabilities and building sticky relationships with customers. Its earnings also confirmed continued profit margin expansion, reflecting its investments into research and the higher value its engineers bring to the table. Your Manager believes this correction is overdone, and has been topping up your Company's holding towards the end of the period. Rising commodity prices benefited the Australian diversified miners held in the portfolio as Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and South32 are well-positioned with strong balance sheets that are supportive of growing dividends. However, the Australian banks were weighed down by the overhang of the Royal Commission's regulatory review and the impact this could have on future compliance costs. All your Company's holdings have robust capital positions in excess of regulatory requirements, and dividend yields are attractive. ANZ, in particular, enjoyed a rebound in June after it announced it would double the scale of a share buyback programme, using proceeds from the sale of its life insurance business. Your Manager's focus on the growing consumer demand story in the emerging Asian markets, where GDP growth remained at high levels, reaped rewards during this uncertain period. Heineken Malaysia benefited from improved sentiment following the newly elected government's pledge to scrap the goods and services tax and stimulate consumption. Meanwhile, in China, SAIC Motor Corp reported positive sales growth and an improving product mix toward higher value brands which has raised its profitability. SAIC continues to sign deals with global luxury car brands such as Audi, boosting its domestic manufacturing and distribution portfolio. While operating in very different markets, both Heineken Malaysia and SAIC Motor provide attractive dividend yields that are above those of the comparable indices. Portfolio Activity Turning to portfolio activity, your Manager has made a number of refinements to its investment process that enables it to be more nimble in identifying stocks that are suitable for inclusion in the portfolio or which no longer qualify. Your Manager has used the indecisive markets over the period to buy stocks which are trading at attractive valuations whilst offering a sustainable or growing dividend income. In order to make way for these new holdings, your Manager exited cement companies Lafarge Malaysia and Indocement, a Heidelberg subsidiary in Indonesia, on concerns that their balance sheets were becoming increasingly stressed at a time when domestic demand remained sluggish, placing their ability to pay future dividends at risk. Your Manager also exited Electricity Generating Company of Thailand as it had one of the lowest yields in the portfolio, as well as Hong Kong's fabric and dye trader Texwinca as it reduced dividends in the face of a more challenging trading environment. The new investments cover a broad spectrum of geographies and businesses but they are all pleasing additions to the portfolio's income account. China Resources Land offers exposure to both investment properties and residential developments in China. Its portfolio of shopping centres benefits from the growing consumption aspirations of China's middle class and generates a stable revenue stream that helps fund future investments and dividends. Nearby in Korea, your Manager introduced LG Chem, whose robust specialty chemicals business serves as a solid base to grow its leading position in the electric vehicle (EV) battery market. LG Chem has already established a broad customer base in EV batteries and is reporting a growing backlog of orders from global car manufacturers. Your Manager has invested in the preference shares which offer a more attractive dividend yield, and trade at a discount to the ordinary shares. While the current yield is 3%, the absolute dividend per share is growing by a double-digit percentage each year, supported by free cash flow from the business and the potential growth in EV batteries. Another recent addition to the portfolio was Australian miner BHP Billiton. This investment complements other holdings within this sector as BHP has top tier assets, scale efficiency and a management that is focused on shareholder returns. Dividend yield is attractive at above 5%. Your Manager also initiated Hong Kong-listed Ping An Insurance, a financial conglomerate which operates one of the leading life insurance franchises in China. The dividend yield is just shy of 3% but absolute dividends per share have grown in excess of 20% per year. Ping An is looking to list its online finance platforms on the equity markets which will raise additional capital and further underline its ability to support future dividend growth for shareholders. Dividend On 11 July 2018, your Board declared a second quarterly interim dividend of 2.25p per Ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2017, which will be paid on 17 August 2018 to shareholders on the register on 20 July 2018. The first two quarterly dividends, covering the six months to 30 June 2018 therefore total 4.5p (2017 - 4.5p). As indicated at the time of the earlier announcements, the Board has rebalanced the four interim dividends and, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, it is the Board's intention to declare four interim dividends of 2.25p per Ordinary share totalling 9.0p (2017: 9.0p) in respect of the year to 31 December 2018. Gearing and Share Repurchases On 5 March 2018 the Company renewed its three year £10 million term facility with Scotiabank Europe PLC (the 'New Facility'). The New Facility, which is due to expire on 2 March 2021, is in addition to the existing £40,000,000 multicurrency revolving facility with Scotiabank (Ireland) Limited, which is due to mature in April 2020. The Company's total gearing at the period end amounted to the equivalent of £35.9 million or net gearing of 8.9% with £10m, HKD 213m and USD 7.2m drawn under the Company's facilities with Scotiabank. Over the first half of the year, the Ordinary shares have continued to trade at a discount to the NAV and the Company has been active in the market when the discount (excluding income) has exceeded 5% with a view to minimising volatility due to a widening discount. During the period under review, your Company bought in 2,116,151 shares for treasury resulting in a positive contribution to the NAV total return of 0.1%. Subsequent to the period end a further 512,921 Ordinary shares have been acquired for treasury. Directorate As part of the Board's on-going succession planning, Peter Arthur retired from the Board at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held in May 2018 and I would like to reiterate the Board's sincere appreciation to him for his service and significant contribution to the Company since its launch in November 2005. I am pleased to report that Nicky McCabe has been appointed as an independent non executive Director with effect from 16 May 2018. Nicky was formerly head of product and investment trusts at Fidelity International with experience across the full spectrum of asset management in back office operations, the investment team, proprietary investment, distribution and product management. Outlook Asian markets are expected to remain volatile given political posturing, inflation and protectionism that are clouding the horizon. Against this backdrop, China's economy remains largely robust. Improving consumer sentiment in the second-largest economy in the world, as well as across the Asia region, provides some buffer for earnings growth, and therefore dividend payouts, against trade-related disruptions. Tightening monetary policy in the US has compelled Asian central banks to respond to external pressures on local currencies and rising oil prices. Meanwhile, governments are taking the opportunity to engage in reforms that will strengthen their economies in the longer term, which should help calm volatility and make the region more tempting for foreign investors. Following a tepid start to the year, valuations across Asia are below historic averages and at a discount to global markets, presenting attractive investment opportunities. Your Manager remains diligent about researching companies and focusing on balance sheets and cash flows which can support sustainable and growing dividends even if market valuations are unduly distorted by fund flows and momentum investing irrespective of quality. We expect in the fullness of time mean reversion will return and business fundamentals will establish themselves I look forward to reporting to you again with the Annual Report for the year to 31 December 2018, which will be issued in April 2019. In the meantime, shareholders can find regular updates from your Manager, and copies of all Stock Exchange announcements on your Company's website asian-income.co.uk. Also on the website there are NAV and share price feeds which are updated on a daily basis. Charles Clarke Chairman 16 August 2018 Interim Board Report - Disclosures Principal Risk Factors The principal risks and uncertainties affecting the Company are set out in detail on page 10 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 and have not changed. The risks outlined below are those risks that the Directors considered at the date of this Half Yearly Report to be material but are not the only risks relating to the Company or its shares. If any of the adverse events described below actually occur, the Company's financial condition, performance and prospects and the price of its shares could be materially adversely affected and shareholders may lose all or part of their investment. Additional risks which were not known to the Directors at the date of this Half Yearly Report, or that the Directors considered at the date of this Report to be immaterial, may also have an effect on the Company's financial condition, performance and prospects and the price of the shares. If shareholders are in any doubt as to the consequences of their acquiring, holding or disposing of shares in the Company or whether an investment in the Company is suitable for them, they should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Securities and Markets Act 2000 (as amended by the Financial Services Act 2012) or, in the case of prospective investors outside the United Kingdom, another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser. The risks can be summarised under the following headings: - Investment strategy and objectives; - Investment portfolio, investment management; - Financial obligations; - Financial and regulatory; - Operational; and, - Income and dividend risk. An explanation of other risks relating to the Company's investment activities, specifically market price, liquidity and credit risk, and a note of how these risks are managed, are contained in note 17 on pages 62 to 69 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017. Going Concern In accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting issued in September 2014, the Directors have undertaken a rigorous review and consider both that there are no material uncertainties and that the adoption of the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate. The Company's assets consist primarily of a diverse portfolio of listed securities which, in most circumstances, are realisable within a very short timescale. Therefore, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the Half Yearly Report. Directors' Responsibility Statement The Directors are responsible for preparing this Half Yearly Financial Report in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: - the condensed set of interim financial statements contained within the Half Yearly Financial Report which have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and - the Half-Yearly Board Report includes a fair review of the information required by rule 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year); and - the Half-Yearly Board Report includes a fair review of the information required by 4.2.8R (being related party transactions that have taken place during the first six months of the financial year and that have materially affected the financial position of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so). For and on behalf of the Board of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Charles Clarke Chairman 16 August 2018 CondensedStatement of ComprehensiveIncome Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investment income Dividend income 10,582 - 10,582 10,599 - 10,599 20,351 - 20,351 Interest income on investments held at fair value through profit or loss 642 - 642 873 - 873 1,407 - 1,407 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Total revenue 11,224 - 11,224 11,472 - 11,472 21,758 - 21,758 (Losses)/gains on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - (21,586) (21,586) - 31,371 31,371 - 43,697 43,697 Net currency (losses)/gains - (677) (677) - 1,397 1,397 - 2,355 2,355 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ 11,224 (22,263) (11,039) 11,472 32,768 44,240 21,758 46,052 67,810 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Investment management fee (note 10) (720) (1,080) (1,800) (692) (1,039) (1,731) (1,411) (2,117) (3,528) Other operating expenses (note 5) (518) - (518) (541) - (541) (1,069) - (1,069) ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Total operating expenses (1,238) (1,080) (2,318) (1,233) (1,039) (2,272) (2,480) (2,117) (4,597) ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 9,986 (23,343) (13,357) 10,239 31,729 41,968 19,278 43,935 63,213 Finance costs (158) (235) (393) (142) (212) (354) (284) (426) (710) ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Profit/(loss) before tax 9,828 (23,578) (13,750) 10,097 31,517 41,614 18,994 43,509 62,503 Tax expense (694) (10) (704) (670) - (670) (1,303) - (1,303) ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Profit/(loss) for the period 9,134 (23,588) (14,454) 9,427 31,517 40,944 17,691 43,509 61,200 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Earnings per Ordinary share (pence) (note 3) 5.01 (12.94) (7.93) 5.08 16.97 22.05 9.58 23.56 33.14 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ The Company does not have any income or expense that is not included in profit/(loss) for the period, and therefore the 'Profit/(loss) for the period' is also the 'Total comprehensive income for the period'. The total columns of this statement represent the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with IFRS. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. All of the (loss)/profit and total comprehensive income is attributable to the equity holders of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited. There are no non-controlling interests. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. CondensedBalance Sheet As at As at As at 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 434,669 449,432 461,632 ______ ______ ______ Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,621 7,986 4,872 Other receivables 2,824 1,759 1,342 ______ ______ ______ 8,445 9,745 6,214 ______ ______ ______ Creditors: amounts falling due within one year Bank loans 8 (25,937) (36,467) (35,386) Other payables (2,459) (846) (591) ______ ______ ______ (28,396) (37,313) (35,977) ______ ______ ______ Net current liabilities (19,951) (27,568) (29,763) Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year Bank loan 8 (9,997) - - ______ ______ ______ Net assets 404,721 421,864 431,869 ______ ______ ______ Stated capital and reserves Stated capital 9 194,933 194,933 194,933 Capital redemption reserve 1,560 1,560 1,560 Capital reserve 192,715 210,765 220,779 Revenue reserve 15,513 14,606 14,597 ______ ______ ______ Equity shareholders' funds 404,721 421,864 431,869 ______ ______ ______ Net asset value per Ordinary share (pence) 4 223.40 229.02 235.63 Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity Six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited) Capital Stated redemption Capital Revenue Retained capital reserve reserve reserve earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening balance 194,933 1,560 220,779 14,597 - 431,869 Buyback of Ordinary shares for holding in treasury - - (4,476) - - (4,476) Loss for the period - - - - (14,454) (14,454) Transferred to retained earnings from capital reserve{A} - - (23,588) - 23,588 - Transferred from retained earnings to revenue reserve - - - 9,134 (9,134) - Dividends paid (note 6) - - - (8,218) - (8,218) ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Balance at 30 June 2018 194,933 1,560 192,715 15,513 - 404,721 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Six months ended 30 June 2017 (unaudited) Capital Stated redemption Capital Revenue Retained capital reserve reserve reserve earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening balance 194,933 1,560 185,050 14,485 - 396,028 Buyback of Ordinary shares for holding in treasury - - (5,802) - - (5,802) Profit for the period - - - - 40,944 40,944 Transferred to retained earnings from capital reserve{A} - - 31,517 - (31,517) - Transferred from retained earnings to revenue reserve - - - 9,427 (9,427) - Dividends paid (note 6) - - - (9,306) - (9,306) ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Balance at 30 June 2017 194,933 1,560 210,765 14,606 - 421,864 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Year ended 31 December 2017 (audited) Capital Stated redemption Capital Revenue Retained capital reserve reserve reserve earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening balance 194,933 1,560 185,050 14,485 - 396,028 Buyback of Ordinary shares for holding in treasury - - (7,780) - - (7,780) Profit for the year - - - - 61,200 61,200 Transferred from retained earnings to capital reserve{A} - - 43,509 - (43,509) - Transferred from retained earnings to revenue reserve - - - 17,691 (17,691) - Dividends paid (note 6) - - - (17,579) - (17,579) ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ Balance at 31 December 2017 194,933 1,560 220,779 14,597 - 431,869 ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ {A} Represents the capital (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders per the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income The revenue reserve represents the amount of the Company's reserves distributable by way of dividend. The stated capital in accordance with Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 Article 39A is £260,822,000 (30 June 2017 - £260,822,000; 31 December 2017 - £260,822,000). These amounts include proceeds arising from the issue of shares by the Company, but excludes the cost of shares purchased for cancellation or treasury by the Company. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements Condensed Cash Flow Statement Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Dividend income received 9,207 9,081 18,976 Interest income received 353 958 1,284 Investment management fee paid (1,806) (2,544) (4,334) Other cash expenses (473) (631) (1,152) ______ ______ ______ Cash generated from operations 7,281 6,864 14,774 Interest paid (333) (371) (716) Overseas taxation paid (694) (670) (1,303) ______ ______ ______ Net cash inflows from operating activities 6,254 5,823 12,755 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments (36,999) (25,426) (59,371) Sales of investments 44,314 37,500 71,930 ______ ______ ______ Net cash inflow from investing activities 7,315 12,074 12,559 Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of own shares for treasury (4,476) (5,809) (7,945) Dividends paid (8,218) (9,306) (17,579) ______ ______ ______ Net cash outflow from financing activities (12,694) (15,115) (25,524) ______ ______ ______ Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 875 2,782 (210) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 4,872 5,314 5,314 Foreign exchange (126) (110) (232) ______ ______ ______ Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5,621 7,986 4,872 ______ ______ ______ The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. Notes to the Financial Statements For the period ended 30 June 2018 1. Accounting policies - basis of preparation The Annual Report is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee of the IASB (IFRIC). The condensed Half Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards (IAS) 34 - 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. In accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's guidance on 'Going Concern and Liquidity Risk' the Directors have undertaken a review of the Company's assets and liabilities. The Company's assets primarily consist of a diverse portfolio of listed equity shares which, in most circumstances, are realisable within a very short timescale. During the period the following amendments to standards and new interpretations assessed to be relevant became effective: - IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements - a consequential amendment arising from IFRS 9 under which interest income calculated using the effective interest method is required to be presented separately on the face of the income statement. Accordingly, the Company has renamed 'Interest income' as 'Interest income on investments held at fair value through profit or loss' within the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income. - IFRS 9 Financial Instruments - replaces IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018, bringing together all three aspects of the accounting for financial instruments: classification and measurement; impairment; and hedge accounting. The Company has applied IFRS 9 retrospectively. The Company does not adopt hedge accounting. The changes to classification and measurement together with impairment are as follows: Classification and measurement Financial assets are classified according to their contractual cash flow characteristics and the business model under which they are held. Instruments are classified either at amortised cost, the fair value through other comprehensive income or fair value through profit of loss. The Company's portfolio includes equity investments which continue to be held at fair value through profit or loss. The Company's portfolio also includes a relatively small exposure to corporate bonds, which have contractual cash flows. The Company's investment objective is to provide investors with a total return. To achieve this investment objective, the Investment Manager manages and evaluates the performance of the Company on a fair value basis rather than based on contractual cash flows collected. Accordingly the corporate bonds also continue to be classified as fair value through the profit or loss. Impairment IFRS 9 requires the Company to measure and recognise impairment based on Expected Credit Losses (ECLs) replacing IAS 39's incurred loss model. For other receivables, the Company has applied the standard's simplified approach and has calculated ECLs based on lifetime expected credit losses. No impairment allowance has been accounted for as a result of the adoption of IFRS 9. - IFRIC 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration - clarifies the accounting treatment for transactions that include the receipt or payment of advance consideration in a foreign currency. The adoption of the above amendments to standards and new interpretations did not have a significant impact on this condensed set of interim financial statements. 2. Segmental information For management purposes, the Company is organised into one main operating segment, which invests in equity securities and debt instruments. All of the Company's activities are interrelated, and each activity is dependent on the others. Accordingly, all significant operating decisions are based upon analysis of the Company as one segment. The financial results from this segment are equivalent to the financial statements of the Company as a whole. Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 3. Earnings per Ordinary share p p p Revenue return 5.01 5.08 9.58 Capital return (12.94) 16.97 23.56 ______ ______ ______ Total return (7.93) 22.05 33.14 ______ ______ ______ The figures above are based on the following: Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue return 9,134 9,427 17,691 Capital return (23,588) 31,517 43,509 ______ ______ ______ Total return (14,454) 40,944 61,200 ______ ______ ______ Weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue 182,341,451 185,721,295 184,685,211 __________ __________ __________ 4. Net asset value per share Ordinary shares The basic net asset value per Ordinary share and the net asset values attributable to Ordinary shareholders at the period end calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association were as follows: As at As at As at 30 June

2018 30 June

2017 31 December 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Attributable net assets (£'000) 404,721 421,864 431,869 Number of Ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares in issue held in treasury) 181,166,070 184,200,389 183,282,221 Net asset value per Ordinary share (p) 223.40 229.02 235.63 Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June

2018 30 June

2017 31 December 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 5. Other operating expenses (revenue) £'000 £'000 £'000 Directors' fees 79 85 171 Secretarial and administration fees 67 67 134 Promotional activities 114 125 250 Auditor's remuneration: statutory audit 17 17 33 interim accounts review 7 6 6 tax services (6) 3 5 Custodian charges 79 89 163 Other 161 149 307 ______ ______ ______ 518 541 1,069 ______ ______ ______ Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June

2018 30 June

2017 31 December 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) 6. Dividends on equity shares £'000 £'000 £'000 Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the period: Second interim dividend for 2017 - 2.25p - - 4,139 Third interim dividend for 2017 - 2.25p - - 4,134 Fourth interim dividend for 2017 - 2.25p (2016 - 2.75p) 4,119 5,136 5,136 First interim dividend for 2018 - 2.25p (2017 - 2.25p) 4,099 4,170 4,170 ______ ______ ______ 8,218 9,306 17,579 ______ ______ ______ A second interim dividend of 2.25p for the year to 31 December 2018 will be paid on 17 August 2018 to shareholders on the register on 20 July 2018. The ex-dividend date was 19 July 2018. 7. Transaction costs During the period expenses were incurred in acquiring or disposing of investments classified as fair value through profit or loss. These have been expensed through capital and are included within (losses)/gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss in the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income. The total costs were as follows: Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June

2018 30 June

2017 31 December 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Purchases 55 35 71 Sales 39 37 72 ______ ______ ______ 94 72 143 ______ ______ ______ 8. Bank loans In April 2017, the Company entered into a new unsecured three year £40 million multi-currency facility agreement with Scotiabank (Ireland) Limited which replaced a £30 million secured facility. At the period end approximately USD 7.2 million and HKD 213 million, equivalent to £25.9 million was drawn down from the £40 million facility. The interest rates attributed to the USD and HKD loans at the period end were 3.036% and 2.398% respectively. In March 2018, the Company entered into a new fixed three year £10 million credit facility with Scotiabank Europe PLC at an all-in interest rate of 2.179% which will mature on 2 March 2021. The loan is shown on the balance sheet net of expenses which are being amortised over the life of the liability. At the period end, bank loans totalled £35,934,000 (30 June 2017 - £36,467,000; 31 December 2017 - £35,386,000). 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 9. Stated capital Number £'000 Number £'000 Number £'000 Ordinary shares of no par value Authorised Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Issued and fully paid 194,933,389 194,933 194,933,389 194,933 194,933,389 194,933 No Ordinary shares were issued or bought back for cancellation during the period (six months ended 30 June 2017 and year ended 31 December 2017 - same). During the period 2,116,000 Ordinary shares were bought back by the Company for holding in treasury at a cost of £4,476,000 (30 June 2017 - 2,768,000 shares were bought back at a cost of £5,802,000; 31 December 2017 - 3,686,000 shares were bought back for holding in treasury at a cost of £7,780,000). As at 30 June 2018 13,767,000 (30 June 2017 - 10,733,000; 31 December 2017 - 11,651,000) Ordinary shares were held in treasury. The Ordinary shares give shareholders the entitlement to all of the capital growth in the Company's assets and to all the income from the Company that is resolved to be distributed. 10. Related party disclosures and transactions with the Manager Transactions with the Manager Mr Young is a director of Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited ('AAM Asia') which is a subsidiary of Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('SLA'). Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited ('APWM') is also a subsidiary of SLA and it has an agreement to provide management services to the Company, which it has sub-delegated to AAM Asia. APWM has an agreement to provide company secretarial and administration and promotional activity services to the Company. As of 31 March 2018 Mr Young no longer receives Director's fees for services provided to the Company. The management fee is payable quarterly in arrears, based on an annual amount of 0.85% of the net asset value of the Company valued monthly and on the average of the previous five monthly valuation points. During the period £1,800,000 (30 June 2017 - £1,731,000; 31 December 2017 - £3,528,000) of management fees were paid and payable, with a balance of £296,000 (one month's fee) (30 June 2017 - £295,000 (one month's fee); 31 December 2017 - £302,000 (one month's fee)) being payable to AAM Asia at the period end. The annual company secretarial and administration fee is £134,000 (30 June 2017 - £134,000; 31 December 2017 - £134,000), payable quarterly in arrears. During the period £67,000 (30 June 2017 - £67,000; 31 December 2017 - £134,000) of fees were paid and payable, with a balance of £33,000 (30 June 2017 - £33,000; 31 December 2017 - £34,000) being payable to APWM at the period end. The promotional activities fee is based on a current annual amount of £206,000 with effect from 1 April, 2018; prior to this point the annual amount was £250,000 (30 June 2017 - £250,000; 31 December 2017 - £250,000), payable quarterly in arrears. During the period £114,000 (30 June 2017 - £125,000; 31 December 2017 - £250,000) of fees were payable, with a balance of £114,000 (30 June 2017 - £63,000; 31 December 2017 - £63,000) being payable to APWML at the period end. 11. Fair value hierarchy IFRS 13 'Fair Value Measurement' requires an entity to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels: Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the assets or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the Condensed Balance Sheet are grouped into the fair value hierarchy as follows: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total At 30 June 2018 (unaudited) Note £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Quoted equities a) 421,467 - - 421,467 Quoted bonds b) - 13,202 - 13,202 ______ ______ ______ ______ Total assets 421,467 13,202 - 434,669 ______ ______ ______ ______ Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total At 30 June 2017 (unaudited) Note £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Quoted equities a) 436,146 - - 436,146 Quoted bonds b) - 13,286 - 13,286 ______ ______ ______ ______ Total assets 436,146 13,286 - 449,432 ______ ______ ______ ______ Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total At 31 December 2017 (audited) Note £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Quoted equities a) 448,264 - - 448,264 Quoted bonds b) - 13,368 - 13,368 ______ ______ ______ ______ Total assets 448,264 13,368 - 461,632 ______ ______ ______ ______ a) Quoted equities The fair value of the Company's investments in quoted equities has been determined by reference to their quoted bid prices at the reporting date. Quoted equities included in Fair Value Level 1 are actively traded on recognised stock exchanges. b) Quoted bonds The fair value of the Company's investments in quoted bonds has been determined by reference to their quoted bid prices at the reporting date. Investments in quoted bonds are not considered to trade in active markets and accordingly the Company's holding in quoted bonds as at 30 June 2016 has been reclassified from Level 1 to Level 2. Fair values of financial liabilities The fair value of borrowings as at 30 June 2018 has been estimated at £35,934,000 (30 June 2017 - £36,467,000; 31 December 2017 - £35,386,000). Carrying values are a reasonable approximation to fair values. The fair value of the long-term loan is determined by aggregating the expected future cash flows for that loan discounted at a rate comprising the borrower's margin plus an average of market rates applicable to loans of a similar period of time and currency. The fair value of bank loans repayable within one year is considered to approximate to carrying value due to their short-term nature. Under the fair value hierarchy in accordance with IFRS 13, these borrowings are classified as Level 2. 12. Events after the reporting period A further 512,921 Ordinary shares have been bought back by the Company for holding in treasury, subsequent to the reporting period end, at a cost of £1,043,000. Following the share buybacks there were 180,653,149 Ordinary shares in issue excluding those held in treasury. 13. Half Yearly Financial Report The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2017 has not been audited. 14. Approval This Half Yearly Financial Report was approved by the Board on 16 August 2018. The Half Year Report will be posted to shareholders in late August 2018 and copies will be available on the Company's website (asian-income.co.uk*) or in hard copy format from the Company's registered office, Sir Walter Raleigh House, 48 - 50 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3QB. *Neither the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on that website (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement Company Secretary 16 August 2018 Independent Review Report to Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited Introduction We have been engaged by Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited ('the Company') to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 which comprises the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Condensed Balance Sheet, the Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity, the Condensed Cash Flow Statement and the related explanatory notes 1 to 14. We have read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. This report is made solely to the company in accordance with guidance contained in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK and Ireland) 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company, for our work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed. Directors' Responsibilities The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. Our Responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. Ernst & Young LLP Jersey, Channel Islands 16 August 2018 The maintenance and integrity of the Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited website is the responsibility of the Directors; the work carried out by the Auditor does not include consideration of these matters and, accordingly, the Auditor accepts no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the financial information since it was initially presented on the website. Legislation in Jersey governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. Investment Portfolio As at 30 June 2018 Valuation Total assets Company Country of activity £'000 % Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Taiwan 19,359 4.4 Samsung Electronics South Korea 18,577 4.2 Venture Corporation Singapore 17,643 4.0 HSBC Holdings Hong Kong 16,693 3.8 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Singapore 14,447 3.3 Heineken Malaysia Malaysia 14,215 3.2 Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Thailand 12,099 2.7 Taiwan Mobile Taiwan 11,940 2.7 SAIC Motor 'A' China 11,276 2.6 DBS Group Singapore 10,827 2.5 Top ten investments 147,076 33.4 Spark New Zealand New Zealand 10,729 2.4 Singapore Telecommunications Singapore 10,523 2.4 Viva Energy REIT Australia 10,071 2.3 China Mobile China 10,019 2.3 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Singapore 9,837 2.2 Ausnet Services Australia 9,485 2.2 Westpac Banking Corporation Australia 9,348 2.1 Australia & New Zealand Bank Group Australia 9,210 2.1 Swire Pacific (Class A and Class B shares) Hong Kong 9,067 2.0 Rio Tinto{C} Australia 8,822 2.0 Top twenty investments 244,187 55.4 Hana Microelectronics Thailand 8,166 1.9 CDL Hospitality Trust Singapore 7,981 1.8 Yum China Holdings China 7,867 1.8 Giordano International Hong Kong 7,448 1.7 Shopping Centres Australasia Australia 7,378 1.7 Commonwealth Bank of Australia Australia 7,032 1.6 Hang Lung Properties Hong Kong 6,819 1.5 Amada Holdings Japan 6,664 1.5 United Overseas Bank Singapore 6,604 1.5 Keppel REIT Singapore 6,482 1.5 Top thirty investments 316,628 71.9 Okinawa Cellular Telephone Japan 6,264 1.4 Singapore Technologies Engineering Singapore 6,218 1.4 South32{C} Australia 6,212 1.4 Scentre Group Australia 6,055 1.4 LG Chemical South Korea 5,874 1.3 Siam Cement{B} Thailand 5,735 1.3 China Resources Land China 5,628 1.3 SP Setia Malaysia 5,573 1.3 Standard Chartered United Kingdom 5,491 1.2 Far East Hospitality Trust Singapore 5,398 1.2 Top forty investments 375,076 85.1 Japan Tobacco Japan 5,381 1.2 ASX Australia 5,240 1.2 Comfortdelgro Corporation Singapore 4,954 1.1 G3 Exploration{A} China 4,534 1.0 Hong Leong Finance Singapore 4,502 1.0 BHP Billiton United Kingdom 4,436 1.0 AEON Credit Service Malaysia 4,386 1.0 ICICI Bank{A} India 3,975 0.9 Kingmaker Footwear Hong Kong 3,785 0.9 DFCC Bank{A} Sri Lanka 3,766 0.9 Top fifty investments 420,035 95.3 British American Tobacco Malaysia Malaysia 3,321 0.8 Convenience Retail Hong Kong 3,030 0.7 Unibail Australia 2,555 0.6 NZX New Zealand 2,347 0.5 Ping An Insurance China 2,170 0.4 AEON Credit Service{A} Malaysia 927 0.2 City Developments Singapore 284 0.1 Total investments 434,669 98.6 Other net current assets{D} 5,986 1.4 Total assets 440,655 100.0 {A} Corporate bonds. {B} Holding includes investment in common and non-voting depositary receipt lines. {C} Incorporated in and listing held in United Kingdom. {D} Excludes bank loans of £25,937,000. Attachments Original document

