Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd.    AAIF   GB00B0P6J834

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD. (AAIF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 01/03 01:08:07 pm
193.0000 GBp   -0.52%
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Net Asset Value(s)

01/03/2019 | 01:09pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 2 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Undiluted

Excluding Income

210.47p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Undiluted

Including Income

213.02p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

210.46p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

213.01p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 12:08:02 UTC
