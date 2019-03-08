Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd.    AAIF   GB00B0P6J834

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD.

(AAIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/08 05:35:01 am
204 GBp   -0.97%
08:15aABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/06ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/06ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 08:15am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 7 March 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Undiluted

Excluding Income

222.06p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Undiluted

Including Income

223.17p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

222.03p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

223.14p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 13:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND
08:15aABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/06ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03/06ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/27ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/25ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/22ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/22ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/20ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/18ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/15ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh Young Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Charles Christopher Gooding Clarke Chairman
Krystyna Nowak Senior Independent Director
Ian C. Cadby Non-Executive Director
Mark Florance Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD.5.24%482
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.72%7 366
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 513
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP22.97%3 346
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION3.96%2 402
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 183
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.