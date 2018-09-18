Log in
ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD.
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

09/18/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the 'Company')

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300U76MLZF5F8MN87

On 18 September 2018, the Company purchased in the market 40,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 197.8125 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

180,267,239 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

14,666,150 Ordinary shares held in treasury

194,933,389Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 180,267,239 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 16:17:06 UTC
