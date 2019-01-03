Log in
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd.    AAIF   GB00B0P6J834

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LTD. (AAIF)
01/03 05:29:07 pm
192.7500 GBp   -0.64%
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

0
01/03/2019 | 06:54pm CET

ABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the 'Company')

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300U76MLZF5F8MN87

On 3 January 2019, the Company purchased in the market 30,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 192.5 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

178,600,688 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

16,332,701 Ordinary shares held in treasury

194,933,389Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 178,600,688 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 17:53:03 UTC
