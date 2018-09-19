Log in
ABERDEEN ASIAN SMALLER COMPANIES (AAS)
Aberdeen Asian Smaller : Inv Tst - Net Asset Value(s)

09/19/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 18 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Cos Investment Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

1158.73p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Cos Investment Trust Undiluted

Including Income

1179.38p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 10:47:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Kenneth Cayzer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Martin James Gilbert Non-Executive Director
Haruko Fukuda Obe Independent Non-Executive Director
Chris Simon Maude Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN ASIAN SMALLER COMPANIES-3.41%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS7.67%1 096
DRAPER ESPRIT39.21%717
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%361
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP6.39%180
CM FINANCE INC9.20%124
