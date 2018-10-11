Log in
ABERDEEN ASIAN SMALLER COMPANIES (AAS)
  Report  
Aberdeen Asian Smaller : Inv Tst - Portfolio Disclosures

10/11/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Availability of Portfolio Data on Websites

11 October 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces that the unaudited monthly portfolio listings of the following investment companies, as at 30 September 2018, are now available on the respective company websites. Unless otherwise disclosed financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis:

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC www.asian-smaller.co.uk

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493000FBZP1J92OQY70

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:47:06 UTC
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN ASIAN SMALLER COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Kenneth Cayzer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Martin James Gilbert Non-Executive Director
Haruko Fukuda Obe Independent Non-Executive Director
Chris Simon Maude Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN ASIAN SMALLER COMPANIES-10.13%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 067
DRAPER ESPRIT34.10%688
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%336
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.47%176
CM FINANCE INC6.01%119
