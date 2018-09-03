Log in
ABERDEEN ASIAN SMALLER COMPANIES (AAS)
Aberdeen Asian Smaller : Inv Tst - Transaction in Own Shares

09/03/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

ABERDEEN ASIAN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493000FBZP1J92OQY70

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 3 September 2018, the Company purchased in the market 7,500 Ordinary shares at a price of 1060.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

34,827,272 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

6,888,012 Ordinary shares held in treasury

41,715,284Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 34,827,272 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 16:16:02 UTC
