ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH T

(BIST)
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust : Edison reviews Aberdeen Diversified Income Trust

03/17/2020 | 01:20pm EDT
Edison reviews Aberdeen Diversified Income Trust
Released 17:15 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5277G
Aberdeen Diversified I&G Trust PLC
17 March 2020

London, UK, 17 March 2020

Edison issues review on Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (ADIG) aims to generate attractive long-term income and capital returns from its diversified multi-asset portfolio. In line with the March 2017 strategy change, the process of recycling capital from listed to longer-term, unlisted holdings is continuing. These should represent c 43% of NAV (vs 26% at end-September 2019) on full deployment of existing commitments. ADIG's underperformance since the strategy change reflects, among other things, ongoing portfolio repositioning, issues with its insurance-linked and litigation finance holdings and the value bias of its listed equity exposure. Since end-May 2019, the discount to NAV has been above the targeted 5%. That said, ADIG outperformed its benchmark over the last 12 months and it continues to offer an attractive prospective dividend yield of c 5.6%.

Since the strategy change in March 2017, ADIG's NAV TR performance has lagged its benchmark (Libor + 5.5%), which has resulted in a NAV discount in excess of 5% in recent months. Over the 12 months to January 2020, the NAV TR of 7.5% was ahead of the benchmark, aided by the solid performance of emerging market bonds and asset-backed securities. The last 12 months (LTM) dividend yield of 5.5% is ahead of most of its peers.


Click hereto view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Milosz Papst, +44 (0) 20 3077 5700

investmenttrustss@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 17:19:10 UTC
NameTitle
NameTitle
Davina J. Walter Chairman
Julian Lloyd Sinclair Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tom Challenor Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Troup Independent Non-Executive Director
Trevor Bryan Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC3.24%362
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.-47.25%147
