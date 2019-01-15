Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst : Diversified I&G Trust PLC - Director Appointment

ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC

(LEI: 2138003QINEGCHYGW702)

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

14 January 2019

The Board of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Davina Walter as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 February 2019. Davina Walter was appointed after a search conducted by an independent recruitment consultancy.

Davina Walter has been employed in the City of London since 1974, having spent over 11 years in US equity research at Cazenove & Co. and more than 16 years as an investment manager of US equity portfolios. Most recently she was a Managing Director at Deutsche Asset Management Limited. She has been involved in investment trusts since 1985 and is presently employed as an Investment Consultant. Davina Walter is also Chairman of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc.

James Long, Chairman of the Company, commented: 'The Directors are delighted to have appointed Davina who brings strong investment trust board, leadership and investment management skills.'

Davina Walter will stand for election as a Director at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 February 2019.

There are no further disclosures required under the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to this appointment.

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Secretaries

Tel. 0131 528 4000