Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst : Diversified I&G Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003QINEGCHYGW702
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
THOMAS CHALLENOR
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138003QINEGCHYGW702
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY 25P SHARES
GB0001297562
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
SHARE PURCHASE
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.24375
|
139
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
139 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH
£172.88 TOTAL PRICE
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-15
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE,MAIN MARKET, XLON
Following this transaction the total beneficial Interest for THOMAS CHALLENOR is 156,181 Ordinary 25p Shares
