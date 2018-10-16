Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst : Diversified I&G Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003QINEGCHYGW702

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name THOMAS CHALLENOR 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC b) LEI 2138003QINEGCHYGW702 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY 25P SHARES GB0001297562 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.24375 139 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 139 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH £172.88 TOTAL PRICE e) Date of the transaction 2018-10-15 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE,MAIN MARKET, XLON

Following this transaction the total beneficial Interest for THOMAS CHALLENOR is 156,181 Ordinary 25p Shares