Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst : Diversified I&G Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/16/2018 | 03:43pm CEST

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003QINEGCHYGW702

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

THOMAS CHALLENOR

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ABERDEEN DIVERSIFIED INCOME AND GROWTH TRUST PLC

b)

LEI

2138003QINEGCHYGW702

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 25P SHARES

GB0001297562

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.24375

139

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

139 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH

£172.88 TOTAL PRICE

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-15

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE,MAIN MARKET, XLON

Following this transaction the total beneficial Interest for THOMAS CHALLENOR is 156,181 Ordinary 25p Shares

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 13:42:08 UTC
