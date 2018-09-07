Log in
ABERDEEN DIVRSFD INCOM & GROWTH TRST PLC (BIST)
Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst : Diversified I&G Trust PLC - Month End Net Asset Value(s)

09/07/2018 | 04:22pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 31 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

Excluding Income

126.58p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust - Fair Value

Excluding Income

120.11p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

Including Income

129.83p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust - Fair Value

Including Income

123.36p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:21:04 UTC
