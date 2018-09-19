Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst : Diversified I&G Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 18 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Undiluted Excluding Income 125.51p Ordinary Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Undiluted Including Income 128.95p Ordinary Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust with Debt at Fair Value Excluding Income 119.36p Ordinary Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust with Debt at Fair Value Including Income 122.79p Ordinary