Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst : Diversified I&G Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc as at close of business on 21 December 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Undiluted Excluding Income 118.06p Ordinary Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Undiluted Including Income 121.65p Ordinary Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust with Debt at Fair Value Excluding Income 111.63p Ordinary Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust with Debt at Fair Value Including Income 115.22p Ordinary

* Includes additional adjustment to the carrying value of Markel CATCo Reinsurance Fund Ltd. - Limited Diversified Arbitrage Fund, due to potential losses arising from 2018 events including the Californian wildfires and following additional information released by Markel CATCo. The adjustment to carrying value will be reviewed as further information is made available by that fund's manager.