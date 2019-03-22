Log in
Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC    BIST   GB0001297562

ABERDEEN DIVRSFD INCOM & GROWTH TRST PLC

(BIST)
News 
Official Publications

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst : Diversified I&G Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

03/22/2019 | 08:40am EDT

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 21 March 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

122.80p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Undiluted

Including Income

124.17p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

116.10p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

117.47p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:39:05 UTC
