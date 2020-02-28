Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited    AEMC   GG00B45L2K95

ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT COM

(AEMC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment : Update research from QuotedData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:30am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
Update research from QuotedData
Released 10:25 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5024E
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Inv Co Ld
28 February 2020

Aberdeen Emerging Markets - Update research from QuotedData

28th February 2020

Focused on returns

The managers of Aberdeen Emerging Markets (AEMC) are optimistic about the prospects for the company. Strong performance last year has not yet translated into a reduction in the discount that the share price trades at relative to the asset value, but if outperformance can be maintained, this should follow in time. Investors might also be comforted by AEMC's much lower volatility of returns compared to its peers and its benchmark.

Full research:

https://quoteddata.com/research/aberdeen-emerging-markets-focused-returns/

This research is also available free on our website www.quoteddata.comwhere you will also find news, performance data and factsheets on every London listed Investment Company. QuotedData writes and distributes research on a number of quoted companies, facilitates meetings between those companies and existing and potential investors and assists in raising additional capital where required.

NB: Marten & Co was paid to produce this note on Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited and it is for information purposes only. It is not intended to encourage the reader to deal in the security or securities mentioned in this report. Please read the important information at the back of this note. QuotedData is a trading name of Marten & Co Limited which is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Marten & Co is not permitted to provide investment advice to individual investors categorised as Retail Clients under the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

QUOTEDDATA
123a Kings Road | London SW3 4PL
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3691 9430

www.quoteddata.com| research@quoteddata.com| www.martenandco.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAUWURRRAUUUAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Update research from QuotedData - RNS

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 10:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS
05:30aABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT : Update research from QuotedData
PU
02/27ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT : Portfolio Update
PU
2019ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT : Holding(s) in Company
PU
2019ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT : Announcement regarding shares in public hand..
PU
2019ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT CO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT : Announcement regarding shares in public hand..
PU
2019ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT : Update research from QuotedData
PU
2019ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT CO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Chart ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Robert Hadsley-Chaplin Chairman
John Anthony Hawkins Deputy Chairman
William Nicholas Collins Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Foster Green Independent Non-Executive Director
Eleonore de Rochechouart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED-5.34%336
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.76%7 496
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.88%3 274
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-6.20%2 927
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-7.59%2 282
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group