ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS INVSTMT CO LTD

(AEMC)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt : Announcement regarding shares in public hands

09/02/2019

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited

('AEMC' or the 'Company')

LEI: 213800RIA1NX8DP4P938

2 September 2019

Announcement regarding shares in public hands

The Board of AEMC announced on 23 August 2019 that the number of ordinary shares which are deemed by the Listing Rules to be held in public hands was below the minimum 25% threshold at approximately 17 per cent. The FCA has agreed to modify temporarily the relevant listing rule to permit this decreased level of shares in public hands for a period up until 21 August 2020, during which time the Company will continue to monitor its share register and keep the FCA informed of any relevant developments as well as working towards restoring the number of shares in public hands.

Enquiries:

Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited (Alternative Investment Fund Manager to Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited)

William Hemmings

Tel: +44 (0)207 463 5881

Gary Jones

Tel +44 (0) 207 463 6295

Luke Mason

Tel +44 (0)207 463 5971

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited (UK Administration Agent)

Anthony Lee Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 9690

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:29:04 UTC
