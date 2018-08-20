Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd    AFMC   GG00B1W59J17

ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT CO LTD (AFMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800X9N731I4IPK361

The Company announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') as at the close of business on 17 August 2018 was as follows:

USD

GBP equivalent

NAV per Share (including income)

USD 0.7815

GBP 0.6130

NAV per Share (excluding income)

USD 0.7795

GBP 0.6115

www.aberdeenfrontiermarkets.co.uk

Enquiries:

Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited (Investment Manager to Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited)

William Hemmings / Gary Jones

Tel: +44 (0)20 7463 6000

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Philip Secrett

Tel: +44 (0)20 7383 5100

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Broker)

David Benda

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1275

END

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS
04:11pABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/17ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/15ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/15ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Portfolio Update
PU
08/13ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/10ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/08ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/06ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/03ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/01ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
John Richard Whittle Chairman
David John Warr Independent Non-Executive Director
Lynne Duquemin Non-Executive Director
Helen Foster Green Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT CO LTD-13.89%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.37%7 396
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 332
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED1.71%3 672
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 165
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.04%1 818
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.