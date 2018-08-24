Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800X9N731I4IPK361

The Company announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') as at the close of business on 23 August 2018 was as follows:

USD GBP equivalent NAV per Share (including income) USD 0.7835 GBP 0.6113 NAV per Share (excluding income) USD 0.7812 GBP 0.6095

www.aberdeenfrontiermarkets.co.uk

Enquiries:

Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited (Investment Manager to Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited)

William Hemmings / Gary Jones

Tel: +44 (0)20 7463 6000

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Philip Secrett

Tel: +44 (0)20 7383 5100

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Broker)

David Benda

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1275

END