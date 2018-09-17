Log in
Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

09/17/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800X9N731I4IPK361

The Company announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') as at the close of business on 14 September 2018 was as follows:

USD

GBP equivalent

NAV per Share (including income)

USD 0.7500

GBP 0.5740

NAV per Share (excluding income)

USD 0.7479

GBP 0.5724

www.aberdeenfrontiermarkets.co.uk

Enquiries:

Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited (Investment Manager to Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited)

William Hemmings / Gary Jones

Tel: +44 (0)20 7463 6000

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Philip Secrett

Tel: +44 (0)20 7383 5100

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Broker)

David Benda

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1275

END

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 14:37:04 UTC
