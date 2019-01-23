Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Statement re dealing in shares

ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800X9N731I4IPK361

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited announces that it is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have had up to today's date has previously been notified to a Regulated Information Service ('RIS').

By virtue of the points set out in (1) to (4) below, the Directors and the Company do not currently expect there to be any inside information arising in the closed period as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The closed period will end on the date of the announcement of the Company's Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.

1) the announcement on 2 January 2019 of the Company's net asset value per share as of the close of business on 31 December 2018,

2) the Company's belief, following reasonable enquiries, that there will be no material difference between the information published on 2 January 2019 and that to be included in the forthcoming announcement of the Half-Yearly Financial Report,

3) the Company's practice of calculating net asset values per share each business day and the announcement of these net asset values to an RIS, and

4) there being no other unpublished information which constitutes price-sensitive information in respect of the Company's securities.

The Company is therefore not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period.

If, during the closed period leading up to the announcement of the Half-Yearly Financial Report, the Company or its Directors become aware of any inside information, such inside information will be managed in accordance with the UKLA's DTR 2.

23 January 2019

