Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd    AFMC   GG00B1W59J17

ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVTMNT CO LTD (AFMC)
Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt : Mkts Inv Co Ltd - Statement re dealing in shares

01/23/2019 | 11:14am EST

ABERDEEN FRONTIER MARKETS INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800X9N731I4IPK361

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited announces that it is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have had up to today's date has previously been notified to a Regulated Information Service ('RIS').

By virtue of the points set out in (1) to (4) below, the Directors and the Company do not currently expect there to be any inside information arising in the closed period as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The closed period will end on the date of the announcement of the Company's Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.

1) the announcement on 2 January 2019 of the Company's net asset value per share as of the close of business on 31 December 2018,

2) the Company's belief, following reasonable enquiries, that there will be no material difference between the information published on 2 January 2019 and that to be included in the forthcoming announcement of the Half-Yearly Financial Report,

3) the Company's practice of calculating net asset values per share each business day and the announcement of these net asset values to an RIS, and

4) there being no other unpublished information which constitutes price-sensitive information in respect of the Company's securities.

The Company is therefore not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period.

If, during the closed period leading up to the announcement of the Half-Yearly Financial Report, the Company or its Directors become aware of any inside information, such inside information will be managed in accordance with the UKLA's DTR 2.

www.aberdeenfrontiermarkets.co.uk

Enquiries:

Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited (Alternative Investment Fund Manager to Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited)

William Hemmings / Gary Jones

Tel: +44 (0)20 7463 6000

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Philip Secrett

Tel: +44 (0)20 7383 5100

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Broker)

David Benda

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1275

23 January 2019

END

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 16:13:01 UTC
