Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc    FCO

ABERDEEN GLOBAL INCOME FUND INC

(FCO)
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. : Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

05/06/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: FCO) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 6, 2020.  At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Fund's Corporate Governance Policies.

As of the record date, March 5, 2020, the Fund had outstanding 8,724,789 shares of common stock. 84.2% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

6,888,359

459,722

18

Moritz Sell

6,961,631

386,500

18

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Neville J. Miles

6,943,878

404,254

18

Directors whose term of office continued beyond the meeting are as follows: Martin Gilbert, William J. Potter and Peter D. Sacks.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenfco.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-global-income-fund-inc-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301054397.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
