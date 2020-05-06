Log in
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund : Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

05/06/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: ACP) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 6, 2020.  At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees

As of the record date, March 5, 2020, the Fund had outstanding 17,432,096 shares of common stock. 87.25% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:


Votes For

Votes Withheld

P. Gerald Malone

14,283,710

925,933

Randolph Takian

14,302,410

907,233

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Nancy Maasbach and John Sievwright.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenacp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-income-credit-strategies-fund-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301054401.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund


© PRNewswire 2020
