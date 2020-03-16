Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund : Proxy statement (03/16/2020) 0 03/16/2020 | 10:31pm EDT Send by mail :

ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS To be held on April 24, 2020 TO THE SHAREHOLDERS: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting of shareholders of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP" or the "Fund") (the "Annual Meeting") will be held at the offices of Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. ("ASI") located at 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103, on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to consider and act upon the following proposal (the "Proposal"), and to consider and act upon such other matters as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof: Proposal 1: Election of Common Share Trustees To elect Messrs. P. Gerald Malone and Randolph Takian each as Class III Trustees to serve for a three-year term. The Proposal is discussed in greater detail in the enclosed Proxy Statement. You are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting of the Fund if you owned shares of the Fund at the close of business on March 5, 2020 (the "Record Date"). If you attend the Annual Meeting, you may vote your shares in person. Even if you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, please complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope or authorize your proxy by telephone or through the Internet. We will admit to the Annual Meeting (1) all shareholders of record on the Record Date, (2) persons holding proof of beneficial ownership at the Record Date, such as a letter or account statement from the person's broker, persons who have been granted proxies, and (4) such other persons that we, in our sole discretion, may elect to admit. All persons wishing to be admitted to the Annual Meeting must present photo identification. If you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we ask that you call us in advance at 1-800-522-5465. This notice and related proxy materials are first being mailed to shareholders on or about March 9, 2020. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on Friday, April 24, 2020: This Notice, the Proxy Statement and the form of proxy card are available on the Internet at http://www.aberdeenstandard.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter. On this website, you will be able to access the Notice, the Proxy Statement, the form of proxy card and any amendments or supplements to the foregoing materials that are required to be furnished to shareholders. By order of the Board of Trustees, Megan Kennedy, Vice President and Secretary Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund March 9, 2020 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND ("ACP") (the "Fund") 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 PROXY STATEMENT For the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 24, 2020 This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board" with members of the Board being referred to as "Trustees") to be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Fund (the "Meeting") to be held at the offices of Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. ("ASI") located at 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103, on Friday, April 24, 2020 and at any adjournments or postponements thereof. A Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and a proxy card (the "Proxy Card") accompany this Proxy Statement. This Proxy Statement is first being mailed to shareholders on or about March 9, 2020. All properly executed proxies received prior to the Meeting will be voted at the Meeting, or at any adjournments or postponements thereof, in accordance with the instructions marked on the Proxy Card. Unless instructions to the contrary are marked on the Proxy Card, proxies received will be voted "FOR" the Proposal (as defined below). The persons named as proxy holders on the Proxy Card will vote in their discretion on any other matters that may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Any proxy may be revoked at any time prior to its exercise by submitting a properly executed, subsequently dated Proxy Card, giving written notice to Megan Kennedy, Secretary of the Fund, 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or by attending the Meeting and voting in person. Shareholders may authorize proxy voting by using the enclosed Proxy Card along with the enclosed envelope with pre-paid postage. Shareholders may also authorize proxy voting by telephone or through the internet by following the instructions contained on their Proxy Card. Shareholders do not have dissenters' rights of appraisal in connection with any of the matters to be voted on by the shareholders at the Meeting. A quorum of shareholders is constituted by the presence at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, of the shareholders entitled to cast one-third (1/3) of the shares entitled to vote, which, for the avoidance of doubt, will include shares held by brokers who provide votes and/or non-votes to all matters. The election of a Trustee to the Board requires the affirmative vote of a plurality of the shares entitled to vote for the election of such Trustee present in person or represented by proxy at a meeting with a quorum present. Under a plurality vote, the nominees who receive the highest number of votes up to the number of Trustees to be elected will be elected even if they receive less than a majority of votes cast. For purposes of the election of Trustees, abstentions and broker non-votes (i.e. proxies from brokers or nominees indicating that they have not received instructions from the beneficial owners regarding an item for which the brokers or nominees do not have discretionary power to vote) will be counted as shares present for quorum purposes, but will not be treated as votes cast. Abstentions and broker non-votes therefore, will have no effect on the election of Trustees (except to the extent they cause a quorum to be present). All properly executed proxies received prior to the Meeting will be voted at the Meeting in accordance with the instructions marked thereon. Proxies received prior to the Meeting on which no vote is indicated will be voted "FOR" the election of Messrs. P. Gerald Malone and Randolph Takian as Class III Trustees. 3 If a quorum is not present at the Meeting, the Chairman, the Trustees, (or their designees), whether or not a quorum is present, may adjourn the Meeting one or more times, without notice other than announcement at the Meeting. A majority of the shareholders present at the Meeting or the persons named as proxies shall have the power, but are under no obligation, to propose and approve an adjournment of the Meeting, without further notice to shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting, until such quorum shall be present. If the Meeting is adjourned to a date more than one hundred twenty (120) days after the original record date set for the Meeting (i.e. 120 days after March 5, 2020), written notice of such an adjournment stating the place, date and hour thereof shall be given to each shareholder entitled to vote thereat, at least seven (7) days prior to the Meeting. With respect to the election of Messrs. Malone and Takian as Class III Trustees, the persons named as proxies will vote all proxies in favor of adjournment that voted in favor of the election, and vote against adjournment all proxies that voted against such election. Abstentions and broker non-votes will have the same effect at any adjourned meeting as noted above. Any business that might have been transacted at the Meeting may be transacted at any such adjourned sessions(s) at which a quorum is present. We will admit to the Meeting (1) all shareholders of record on March 5, 2020 (the "Record Date"), (2) persons holding proof of beneficial ownership at the Record Date, such as a letter or account statement from the person's broker, (3) persons who have been granted proxies, and (4) such other persons that we, in our sole discretion, may elect to admit. To gain admittance, if you are a shareholder of record or a proxy holder of a shareholder of record, you must bring a form of personal identification to the Meeting, where your name will be verified against our shareholder list. If a broker or other nominee holds your shares and you plan to attend the Meeting, you should bring a recent brokerage statement showing your ownership of the shares, as well as a form of personal identification. If you are a beneficial owner and plan to vote at the Meeting, you should also bring a proxy card from your broker. The Board has fixed the close of business on March 5, 2020 as the Record Date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Shareholders on the Record Date for the Fund will be entitled to one vote for each share held for the Meeting. As of the Record Date, 17,432,096 shares were issued and outstanding: Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103. The Proxy Materials and the Fund's most recent annual report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 are available on the Internet at http://www. aberdeenstandard.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter. The Fund will furnish, without charge, a copy of its annual report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, and any more recent reports, to any shareholder upon request. To request a copy, please write to the Fund c/o Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or call 1-800-522-5465. You may also call for information on how to obtain directions to be able to attend the Meeting and vote in person. The Proposal: Election of Common Share Trustees The Fund's Amended and Restated Agreement and Declaration of Trust (the "Charter") provides that the Fund's Board be elected by holders of the Fund's common shares divided into three classes, as nearly equal in number as possible, each of which will serve for three years, with one class being elected each year. Each year the term of office of one class expires. Trustees who are deemed "interested persons" (as that term is defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act")), of the Fund, the Fund's investment adviser, Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the "Investment Adviser" or "AAML"), the Fund's investment sub-adviser, Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. (the "Sub-Adviser" or "ASI"), are referred to in this Proxy Statement as "Interested Trustees." Trustees who are not interested persons, as described above, are referred to in this Proxy Statement as "Independent Trustees." 4 The Board, including the Independent Trustees, upon the recommendation of the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, which is composed entirely of Independent Trustees, has nominated the following individuals for election as common share trustees to its Board as follows: P. Gerald Malone (Class III Trustee, 3-year term ending 2023) Randolph Takian (Class III Trustee, 3-year term ending 2023) Each nominee has indicated an intention to serve if elected and has consented to be named in this Proxy Statement. It is the intention of the persons named on the enclosed proxy card to vote "FOR" the election of the persons indicated above to serve as common share Trustees. The Board knows of no reason why the nominees will be unable to serve, but in the event of any such inability, the proxies received will be voted for such substituted nominees as the Fund's Board may recommend. The following tables set forth certain information regarding the nominees for election to the Board of the Fund, Trustees whose terms of office continue beyond the Meeting, and the principal officers of the Fund. Number of Portfolios Other in Fund Directorships Position(s) Term of Office Complex* Held by Trustee Name, Address and Held with and Length of Principal Occupation(s) Overseen by During the Past Year of Birth Fund Time Served During the Past Five Years Trustee Five Years Independent Nominee for Trustee: P. Gerald Malone** † c/o Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1950 Chairman of the Term expires 2020 Board Trustee since 2017 Class III Trustee Currently, Mr. Malone is a 29 Director of non-executive director of a Medality number of U.S. companies Medical since and funds. Formerly 2019 and Bionik Chairman of UK companies, Laboratories Crescent OTC Ltd Corporation (pharmaceutical services) since 2018. (from March 2007 to Director of February 2018); and fluidOil Reguvenan LLC Ltd. (oil services) (from (wellbeing) September 2015 to (from 2015 to June 2018; U.S. company 2017). Rejuvenan llc (wellbeing services) (from December 2015 to September 2017); Chairman of UK company, Ultrasis plc (healthcare software services company) (from January 1999 to October 2014). 5 Number of Portfolios Other in Fund Directorships Position(s) Term of Office Complex* Held by Trustee Name, Address and Held with and Length of Principal Occupation(s) Overseen by During the Past Year of Birth Fund Time Served During the Past Five Years Trustee Five Years Interested Nominee for Trustee: Randolph Takian†† Class III Trustee Term expires 2020 c/o Aberdeen Standard Trustee since 2010 Investments Inc. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1974 Managing Director and Head 1 Board Member of Bank and Lending of and member of Global Wealth and Executive Investment Management at Committee of Bank of America (since Lenox Hill 2019); Vice President of Neighborhood Boulevard Acquisition Corp. II, House, a non- a blank check company profit (from and an affiliate of Avenue 2008 to 2018). Capital Group (from 2015 to 2019); President, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of Avenue Mutual Funds Trust (from 2012 to 2019); Senior Managing Director and Head of Traditional Asset Management of Avenue Capital Group (from 2010 to 2019). Independent Trustees whose terms of office continue beyond the Annual Meeting: Nancy Yao Maasbach** † Class II Trustee Term expires 2022 c/o Aberdeen Standard Trustee since 2019 Investments Inc. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1972 Ms. Maasbach is the 6 Director of The President of the Museum of Asia Tigers Chinese in America since Fund, Inc. (from 2015. From 2009 to 2014, 2016 to 2018). she was the executive director of the Yale-China Association, one of the oldest non-profit organizations dedicated to building U.S.- China relations at a grassroots level. Ms. Maasbach has also been a member of the Council on Foreign Relations since 2015. 6 Number of Portfolios Other in Fund Directorships Position(s) Term of Office Complex* Held by Trustee Name, Address and Held with and Length of Principal Occupation(s) Overseen by During the Past Year of Birth Fund Time Served During the Past Five Years Trustee Five Years John Sievwright** † Class I Trustee Term expires 2021 c/o Aberdeen Standard Trustee since 2017 Investments Inc. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1955 Non-Executive Director of 8 Director of NEX NEX Group plc (from Group plc. January 2017 to Director of ICAP November 2018) (financial); PLC from 2009 Non-Executive Director of to 2016. Director ICAP PLC (from July 2009 of FirstGroup plc to December 2016) from 2002 to (financial); Non-Executive 2014. Independent Director of FirstGroup plc (from June 2002 to May 2014) (transport). Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc., The India Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, Aberdeen Investment Funds (which currently consists of 4 portfolios), Aberdeen Funds (which currently consists of 22 portfolios) and Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs (which currently consists of 4 portfolios) have a common investment adviser, or an investment adviser that is affiliated with the Investment Adviser and Sub-Adviser, and may thus be deemed to be part of the same "Fund Complex." Member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Member of the Audit and Valuation Committee. Deemed to be an Interested Trustee of the Fund because of prior indirect business dealing with the Fund's investment adviser. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRUSTEES The Board believes that each Trustee's experience, qualifications, attributes and skills on an individual basis and in combination with those of the other Trustees lead to the conclusion that the Trustees possess the requisite experience, qualifications, attributes and skills. The Board believes that the Trustees' ability to review critically, evaluate, question and discuss information provided to them; to interact effectively with the Investment Adviser, Sub-Adviser, other service providers, counsel and independent auditors; and to exercise effective business judgment in the performance of their duties, support this conclusion. The Board has also considered the contributions that each Trustee can make to the Board and to the Fund. A Trustee's ability to perform his or her duties effectively may have been attained through the Trustee's executive, business, consulting, and/or legal positions; experience from service as a Trustee of the Fund and other funds/portfolios in the Aberdeen complex, other investment funds, public companies, or non-profit entities or other organizations; educational background or professional training or practice; and/or other life experiences. In this regard, the following specific experience, qualifications, attributes and/or skills apply as to each Trustee in addition to the information set forth in the table above: Ms. Maasbach, financial and research analysis experience in and covering the Asia region and experience in world affairs; Mr. Malone, legal background and public service leadership experience, board experience with other public and private companies, and executive and business consulting experience; Mr. Sievwright, banking and accounting experience and experience as a board member of public companies; Mr. Takian, product development, marketing and management experience in investment management industry. The Board believes that the significance of each Trustee's experience, qualifications, attributes or skills is an individual matter (meaning that experience important for one Trustee may not have the same value for another) and that these factors are best evaluated at the Board level, with no single Trustee, or particular factor, being indicative 7 of Board effectiveness. In its periodic self-assessment of the effectiveness of the Board, the Board considers the complementary individual skills and experience of the individual Trustees in the broader context of the Board's overall composition so that the Board, as a body, possesses the appropriate (and appropriately diverse) skills and experience to oversee the business of the Fund. References to the qualifications, attributes and skills of Trustees are presented pursuant to disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), do not constitute holding out the Board or any Trustee as having any special expertise or experience, and shall not impose any greater responsibility or liability on any such person or on the Board by reason thereof. OFFICERS Term of Office Name, Address and Positions(s) Held and Length of Year of Birth With Fund Time Served* Principal Occupation(s) During the Past Five Years Joseph Andolina** Chief Since 2017 Currently, Chief Risk Officer-Americas for ASI. Prior to Aberdeen Standard Compliance joining the compliance department, he was a member of ASI's Investments Inc. Officer and Vice legal department where he served as US Counsel and worked 1900 Market Street, President- primarily on matters relating to ASI's registered Funds. Suite 200 Compliance Mr. Andolina joined Aberdeen in 2012. Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1978 Jeffrey Cotton** Vice President, Since 2018 Currently, Chief Risk Officer-Europe, the Middle East and Aberdeen Standard Compliance Africa. Mr. Cotton joined ASI in 2010 as Head of Investments Inc. Compliance-Americas. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1977 Sharon Ferrari** Assistant Since 2017 Currently, Senior Fund Administration Manager-US for ASI. Aberdeen Standard Treasurer Ms. Ferrari joined ASI as a Senior Fund Administrator in Investments Inc. 2008. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1977 Alan Goodson** Vice President Since 2017 Currently, Director, Vice President and Head of Product & Client Aberdeen Standard Solutions-Americas for ASI, overseeing Product Management Investments Inc. and Product Development for ASI's registered and unregistered 1900 Market Street, investment companies in the US and Canada. Mr. Goodson is Suite 200 Vice President of ASI and joined Aberdeen in 2000. Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1974 Bev Hendry** Vice President Since 2017 Currently, Chairman-Americas of Standard Life Aberdeen plc Aberdeen Standard (2018-present). Mr. Hendry was Chief Executive Investments Inc. Officer-Americas for Aberdeen Asset Management PLC 1900 Market Street, (2014-2018) and Chief Operating Officer for Hansberger Global Suite 200 Investors (2008-2014) Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1953 8 Term of Office Name, Address and Positions(s) Held and Length of Year of Birth With Fund Time Served* Principal Occupation(s) During the Past Five Years Matthew Keener** Assistant Since 2017 Currently, Senior Product Manager for ASI. Mr. Keener joined Aberdeen Standard Secretary ASI in 2006 as a Fund Administrator. Investments Inc. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1976 Megan Kennedy** Vice President, Since 2017 Currently, Head of Product Management for ASI (since 2009). Aberdeen Standard Secretary Ms. Kennedy joined ASI in 2005. Investments Inc. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1974 Erlend Lochen Vice President Since 2019 Currently, Head of North American Fixed Income and Global Aberdeen Standard High Yield. Mr. Lochen joined ASI in 2001 as a credit analyst. Investments Inc. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1968 Steve Logan** Vice President Since 2017 Currently, Head of Euro High Yield and Global Leverage Aberdeen Asset Managers Loan. Steven joined Aberdeen following the SWIP acquisition Limited in April 2014, where he was an Investment Director in 2001 Bow Bells House, before becoming Head of European High Yield in 2006. 1 Bread Street London United Kingdom Year of Birth: 1968 Andrea Melia** Treasurer and Since 2017 Currently, Vice President and Head of Fund Operations, Aberdeen Standard Chief Financial Traditional Assets-Americas for ASI. Ms. Melia joined ASI Investments Inc. Officer in 2009. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1969 Ben Pakenham Since 2017 Currently, Deputy Head of Euro High Yield and Global Aberdeen Asset Managers Leverage Loans. Mr. Pakenham joined Aberdeen in 2011 from Limited Henderson Global Investors, where he was the lead fund Bow Bells House, manager on the Extra Monthly Income Bond Fund and a 1 Bread Street named manager on various other credit portfolios including London the High Yield Monthly Income Bond Fund. United Kingdom Year of Birth: 1973 9 Term of Office Name, Address and Positions(s) Held and Length of Year of Birth With Fund Time Served* Principal Occupation(s) During the Past Five Years Christian Pittard** President Since 2017 Currently, Group Head of Product Opportunities. From 2005 Aberdeen Asset Managers to 2007 he was Head of North American funds based in the Limited U.S. Mr. Pittard is qualified as a Chartered Accountant and a Bow Bells House, fellow of the Securities Institute by Diploma. He has 1 Bread Street experience in launching and servicing both closed and open London ended funds in Europe and the U.S. Mr. Pittard joined United Kingdom Aberdeen in 1998. Year of Birth: 1973 Lucia Sitar** Vice President Since 2017 Currently, Vice President and Managing U.S. Counsel for ASI. Aberdeen Standard Ms. Sitar joined ASI in 2007. Investments Inc. 1900 Market Street, Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Year of Birth: 1971 Officers hold their positions with the Fund(s) until a successor has been duly elected and qualifies. Officers are elected annually by the Board.

Messrs. Andolina, Cotton, Goodson, Hendry, Keener, Lochen and Pittard and Mses. Ferrari, Kennedy, Melia, and Sitar hold officer position(s) in one or more of the following: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc., The India Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund, Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund, Aberdeen Investment Funds (which currently consists of 4 portfolios), Aberdeen Funds (which currently consists of 22 portfolios) and Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs (which currently consists of 4 portfolios), each of which may also be deemed to be a part of the same "Fund Complex." Ownership of Securities Set forth in the table below is the dollar range of equity securities in the Fund and the aggregate dollar range of equity securities in the Aberdeen Family of Investment Companies (as defined below) beneficially owned by each Trustee or nominee. The following key relates to the dollar ranges in the chart: None $1 - $10,000 $10,001 - $50,000 $50,001 - $100,000 over $100,000 Aggregate Dollar Range of Equity Securities in All Funds Overseen by Dollar Range of Equity Trustee or Nominee in the Family of Name of Trustee or Nominee Securities Owned in Fund(1) Investment Companies(2) Independent Trustees/Nominee: Nancy Yao Maasbach A* C P. Gerald Malone C D John Sievwright D D 10 Aggregate Dollar Range of Equity Securities in All Funds Overseen by Dollar Range of Equity Trustee or Nominee in the Family of Name of Trustee or Nominee Securities Owned in Fund(1) Investment Companies(2) Interested Trustee/Nominee: Randolph Takian C C This information has been furnished by each Trustee as of October 31, 2019. "Beneficial ownership" is determined in accordance with Rule 16a-1(a)(2) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "1934 Act"). "Family of Investment Companies" means those registered investment companies that are advised by the Investment Adviser or an affiliate and that hold themselves out to investors as related companies for purposes of investment and investor services. Subsequent to the October 31, 2019 fiscal year end, as of February 28, 2020, Ms. Maasbach's dollar range of equity Securities owned in the Fund was $1 - $10,000. As of February 28, 2020, the Fund's Trustees and officers, in the aggregate, owned less than 1% of the Fund's outstanding equity securities. As of February 28, 2020, none of the Independent Trustees or their immediate family members owned any shares of the Investment Adviser or Sub-Adviser or of any person (other than a registered investment company) directly or indirectly controlling, controlled by, or under common control with the Investment Adviser or Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pittard and Ms. Melia serve as executive officers of the Fund. As of February 28, 2020, Mr. Pittard and Ms. Melia did not own shares of the Fund. BOARD AND COMMITTEE STRUCTURE The Board is currently composed of three Independent Trustees and one Interested Trustee, Randolph Takian. The Fund's Charter provides that the Board shall be divided into three classes: Class I, Class II and Class III. The terms of office of the Trustees of the Fund in each class expire at the Annual Meeting in the year indicated or thereafter in each case when their respective successors are elected and qualified: Class I in 2021, Class II in 2022 and Class III in 2020. The Board has appointed Mr. Malone, an Independent Trustee, as Chairman. The Chairman presides at meetings of the Trustees, participates in the preparation of the agenda for meetings of the Board, and acts as a liaison between the Trustees and management between Board meetings. Except for any duties specified herein, the designation of the Chairman does not impose on such Trustee any duties, obligations or liability that is greater than the duties, obligations or liability imposed on such person as a member of the Board, generally. The Board holds regular quarterly meetings each year to consider and address matters involving the Fund. The Board also may hold special meetings to address matters arising between regular meetings. The Independent Trustees also meet outside the presence of management in executive session at least quarterly and have engaged separate, independent legal counsel to assist them in performing their oversight responsibilities. The Board has established a committee structure that includes an Audit and Valuation Committee and a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee (each discussed in more detail below) to assist the Board in the oversight and direction of the business affairs of the Fund, and from time to time may establish informal ad hoc committees or working groups to review and address the practices of the Fund with respect to specific matters. The Committee system facilitates the timely and efficient consideration of matters by the Trustees, and facilitates 11 effective oversight of compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and of the Fund's activities and associated risks. The standing Committees currently conduct an annual review of their charters, which includes a review of their responsibilities and operations. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Board as a whole also conduct an annual self-assessment of the performance of the Board, including consideration of the effectiveness of the Board's Committee structure. Each Committee is comprised entirely of Independent Trustees. Each Committee member is also "independent" within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") listing standards. The Board reviews its structure regularly and believes that its leadership structure, including having a super-majority of Independent Trustees, coupled with an Independent Trustee as Chairman, is appropriate because it allows the Board to exercise informed and independent judgment over the matters under its purview and it allocates areas of responsibility among the Committees and the full Board in a manner that enhances efficient and effective oversight. Audit and Valuation Committee The Fund's Audit and Valuation Committee, established in accordance with Section 3(a)(58)(A) of the 1934 Act, is responsible for the selection and engagement of the Fund's independent registered public accounting firm (subject to ratification by the Fund's Independent Trustees), pre-approves and reviews both the audit and non-audit work of the Fund's independent registered public accounting firm, and reviews compliance of the Fund with regulations of the SEC and the Internal Revenue Service, and other related matters. The members of the Fund's Audit and Valuation Committee are Ms. Nancy Yao Maasbach and Messrs. P. Gerald Malone and John Sievwright. The Board has adopted an Audit and Valuation Committee Charter for its Audit and Valuation Committee, the current copy of which is available on the Fund's website at http://www.aberdeenacp.com. The Audit and Valuation Committee oversees the activities of the Fund's Pricing Committee and performs the responsibilities assigned to the Audit and Valuation Committee in the Fund's Valuation and Liquidity Procedures, such as overseeing the implementation of the Valuation and Liquidity Procedures. The Board has delegated to the Audit and Valuation Committee the responsibility of determining the fair value of the Fund's securities or other assets in situations set forth in the Valuation and Liquidity Procedures. Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; Consideration of Potential Trustee Nominees The Fund's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee recommends nominations for membership on the Board and reviews and evaluates the effectiveness of the Board in its role in governing the Fund and overseeing the management of the Fund. It evaluates candidates' qualifications for Board membership and, with respect to nominees for positions as Independent Trustees, their independence from the Fund's Investment Adviser and Sub- Adviser, as appropriate, and other principal service providers. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee generally meets twice annually to identify and evaluate nominees for trustee and makes its recommendations to the Board at the time of the Board's December meeting. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee also periodically reviews trustee compensation and will recommend any appropriate changes to the Board. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee also reviews and may make recommendations to the Board relating to the effectiveness of the Board in carrying out its responsibilities in governing the Fund and overseeing the management of the Fund. The Board has adopted a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter, a copy of which is on the Fund's website at http://www.aberdeenacp.com. The members of the Fund's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee are Ms. Nancy Yao Maasbach and Messrs. P. Gerald Malone and John Sievwright. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee may take into account a wide variety of factors in considering prospective trustee candidates, including (but not limited to): (i) availability (including availability to attend to Board business on short notice) and commitment of a candidate to attend meetings and perform his or 12 her responsibilities on the Board; (ii) relevant industry and related experience; (iii) educational background; reputation; (v) financial expertise; (vi) the candidate's ability, judgment and expertise; (vii) overall diversity of the Board's composition; and (viii) commitment to the representation of the interests of the Fund and its shareholders. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee also considers the effect of any relationships beyond those delineated in the 1940 Act that might impair independence, such as business, financial or family relationships with the Investment Adviser or Sub-Adviser or their affiliates, as appropriate. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will consider potential trustee candidates, if any, recommended by Fund shareholders provided that the proposed candidates: (i) satisfy any minimum qualifications of the Fund for its trustees; (ii) are not "interested persons" of the Fund, as that term is defined in the 1940 Act; and (iii) are "independent" as defined in the listing standards of any exchange on which the Fund's shares are listed. While the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has not adopted a particular definition of diversity or a particular policy with regard to the consideration of diversity in identifying candidates, when considering a candidate's and the Board's diversity, the Committee generally considers the manner in which each candidate's leadership, independence, interpersonal skills, financial acumen, integrity and professional ethics, educational and professional background, prior trustee or executive experience, industry knowledge, business judgment and specific experiences or expertise would complement or benefit the Board and, as a whole, contribute to the ability of the Board to oversee the Fund. The Committee may also consider other factors or attributes as they may determine appropriate in their judgment. The Committee believes that the significance of each candidate's background, experience, qualifications, attributes or skills must be considered in the context of the Board as a whole. Pursuant to the Fund's bylaws, for any business to be properly brought before an annual meeting by a shareholder, including the nominating of persons for election as Trustees of the Fund, the shareholder must have given timely notice thereof in writing to the Secretary of the Fund and such business must otherwise be a proper matter for action by the shareholders. To be timely, a shareholder's notice must be delivered to the Secretary of the Fund at the principal executive offices of the Fund not later than the close of business on the ninetieth (90th) day, nor earlier than the close of business on the one hundred twentieth (120th) day, prior to the first anniversary of the preceding year's annual meeting; provided, however, that in the event that the date of the annual meeting is more than thirty (30) days before or more than seventy (70) days after such anniversary date, notice by the shareholder must be so delivered not earlier than the close of business on the one hundred twentieth (120th) day prior to such annual meeting and not later than the close of business on the later of the ninetieth (90th) day prior to such annual meeting or the tenth (10th) day following the day on which public announcement of the date of such meeting is first made by the Fund. In no event shall the public announcement of an adjournment or postponement of an annual meeting commence a new time period (or extend any time period) for the giving of a shareholder's notice as described above. Any shareholder may obtain a copy of the Fund's Charter or bylaws by calling the Investor Relations department of Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. toll-free at 1-800-522-5465, or by sending an e-mail to Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. at InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com. Board Oversight of Risk Management The Fund is subject to a number of risks, including, among others, investment, compliance, operational and valuation risks. Risk oversight forms part of the Board's general oversight of the Fund and is addressed as part of various Board and Committee activities. The Board has adopted, and periodically reviews, policies and procedures designed to address these risks. Different processes, procedures and controls are employed with respect to different types of risks. Day-to-day risk management functions are subsumed within the responsibilities of AAML, who carries out the Fund's investment advisory and business affairs, and also by ASI and other service providers in connection with the services they provide to the Fund. Each of AAML and ASI, as applicable, and other service 13 providers have their own, independent interest in risk management, and their policies and methods of risk management will depend on their functions and business models. As part of its regular oversight of the Fund, the Board, directly and/or through a Committee, interacts with and reviews reports from, among others, AAML and ASI, as applicable, and the Fund's other service providers (including the Fund's transfer agent), the Fund's Chief Compliance Officer, the Fund's independent registered public accounting firm, legal counsel to the Fund, and internal auditors, as appropriate, relating to the operations of the Fund. The Board also requires AAML to report to the Board on other matters relating to risk management on a regular and as-needed basis. The Board recognizes that it may not be possible to identify all of the risks that may affect the Fund or to develop processes and controls to eliminate or mitigate their occurrence or effects. The Board may, at any time and in its discretion, change the manner in which it conducts risk oversight. Board and Committee Meetings in Fiscal Year 2019 During the Fund's fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, the Board held four regular meetings and six special meetings; the Audit and Valuation Committee held five meetings; and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee held two meetings. During such period, each incumbent Trustee attended at least 75% of the aggregate number of meetings of the Board and of Committees of the Board on which he or she served. Communications with the Board of Trustees Shareholders who wish to communicate with Board members with respect to matters relating to the Fund may address their written correspondence to the Board as a whole or to individual Board members c/o Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. (the "Administrator"), the Fund's administrator, at 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or via e-mail to the Trustee(s) c/o Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. at InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com. Trustee Attendance at Annual Meetings of Shareholders Generally, in the event that any of the Fund's Trustees are geographically close to the site of an annual meeting of shareholders at the time of such meeting, one or more of such Trustees may attend the meeting. The Fund has not established a policy with respect to Trustees attendance at annual meetings of shareholders. REPORTS OF THE AUDIT AND VALUATION COMMITTEE; INFORMATION REGARDING THE FUND'S INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM The Audit and Valuation Committee has selected, and the Fund's Independent Trustees have ratified the selection of, KPMG LLP ("KPMG"), 1601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103, an independent registered public accounting firm, to audit the financial statements of the Fund for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020. Representatives from KPMG are not expected to be present at the Meeting to make a statement or respond to questions from shareholders. However, such representatives are expected to be available by telephone to respond for questions raised by shareholders, if any, during the Meeting. The Audit and Valuation Committee has received from KPMG the written disclosures and the letter required by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") regarding KPMG's communications with the Audit and Valuation Committee concerning independence, and have discussed with KPMG its independence. The Audit and Valuation Committee has also reviewed and discussed the audited financial statements with Fund management and KPMG, and discussed matters with KPMG required to be discussed by the applicable requirements of the PCAOB and the SEC. Based on the foregoing, the Audit and Valuation Committee recommended to the Board that the Fund's audited financial statements be included in the Fund's Annual Report to Shareholders for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. 14 The following table sets forth the aggregate fees billed for professional services rendered by KPMG during the Fund's two most recent fiscal years ended October 31: 2019 2018 Audit Fees $75,000 $ 75,000 Audit-Related Fees $45,000 $ 0 Tax Fees(1) $11,165 $ 11,165 All Other Fees None None (1) The Tax Fees are for the completion of the Fund's federal and state tax returns. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, KPMG billed $623,602 for aggregate non-audit fees for services to the Fund, the Fund's Investment Adviser, Sub-Adviser and Administrator. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, KPMG, billed $760,514 for aggregate non-audit fees for services to the Fund, the Fund's Investment Adviser, Sub-Adviser and Administrator. All of the services described in the table above were pre-approved by the relevant Audit and Valuation Committee. The Audit and Valuation Committee has adopted an Audit and Valuation Committee Charter that provides that the Audit and Valuation Committee shall annually select, retain or terminate, and recommend to the Audit and Valuation Committee members of the Board and ratified by the entire Board, who are not "interested persons" (as that term is defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the 1940 Act), of the Fund for their ratification, the selection, retention or termination, the Fund's independent auditor and, in connection therewith, evaluate the terms of the engagement (including compensation of the auditor) and the qualifications and independence of the independent auditor, including whether the independent auditor provides any consulting, auditing or tax services to the Investment Adviser or Sub-Adviser, if applicable, and receive the independent auditor's specific representations as to its independence, delineating all relationships between the independent auditor and the Fund, consistent with the Independent Standards Board ("ISB") Standard No. 1. The Audit and Valuation Committee Charter also provides that the Committee shall review in advance, and consider approval of, any and all proposals by Fund management or the Investment Adviser that the Fund, Investment Adviser or their affiliated persons, employ the independent auditor to render "permissible non-audit services" to the Fund and to consider whether such services are consistent with the independent auditor's independence. The Audit and Valuation Committee has considered whether the provision of non-audit services that were rendered to the Investment Adviser or Sub-Adviser, if applicable, and any entity controlling, controlled by, or under common control with these entities that provides ongoing services to the Fund that were not pre-approved pursuant to paragraph (c)(7)(ii) of Rule 2-01 of Regulation S-X is compatible with maintaining the principal accountant's independence and has concluded that it is independent. COMPENSATION The following table sets forth information regarding compensation of Trustees by the Fund and by the Fund Complex of which the Fund is a part for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. Officers of the Fund do not receive any compensation directly from the Fund or any other fund in the Fund Complex for performing their duties as officers. 15 Aggregate Compensation Total Compensation from Fund for From Fund and Fund Fiscal Year Ended Complex Paid Name of Trustee October 31, 2019 To Trustees* Nancy Yao Maasbach $38,695 $ 195,696 (6) P. Gerald Malone $72,000 $ 400,000 (29) John Sievwright $63,000 $ 117,500 (8) Randolph Takian $57,000 $ 57,000 (1) The number in parentheses indicates the total number of funds in the Fund Complex on which the Trustee serves or served at any time during the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance Section 16(a) of the 1934 Act and Section 30(h) of the 1940 Act, as applied to the Fund, require the Fund's officers, Trustees, the Investment Adviser, Sub-Adviser, affiliates of the Investment Adviser or Sub-Adviser, and persons who beneficially own more than 10% of a registered class of the Fund's outstanding securities ("Reporting Persons") to electronically file reports of ownership of the Fund's securities and changes in such ownership with the SEC and the NYSE. Based solely on its review of such forms filed on EDGAR and written representations from certain Reporting Persons, the Fund's Reporting Persons complied with all applicable filing requirements in a timely manner during the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019. Relationship of Trustees or Nominees with the Investment Adviser, Sub-Adviser and Administrator Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited serves as the Investment Adviser to the Fund pursuant to a management agreement dated as of December 1, 2017. The Investment Adviser, with its registered office at 10 Queen's Terrace, Aberdeen, Scotland AB10 1YG, is a corporation organized under the laws of Scotland and a U.S. registered investment adviser. Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. serves as the Sub-Adviser to the Fund pursuant to a sub- advisory agreement dated as of December 1, 2017. The Sub-Adviser is a Delaware corporation with its registered offices located at 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103. ASI also provides administrative services to the Fund under an administration agreement. The Investment Adviser, Sub-Adviser and Administrator are each indirect subsidiaries of Standard Life Aberdeen plc. Messrs. Andolina, Goodson, Hendry, Cotton and Mmes. Melia and Sitar, who serve as officers of the Fund, are also directors and/or officers of ASI. THE FUND'S BOARD, INCLUDING THE INDEPENDENT TRUSTEES, RECOMMENDS THAT THE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" THE NOMINEES AS CLASS III TRUSTEES FOR THE FUND. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Expenses. The expense of preparation, printing and mailing of the enclosed proxy card and accompanying Notice and Proxy Statement will be borne by the Fund. The Fund will reimburse banks, brokers and others for their reasonable expenses in forwarding proxy solicitation material to the beneficial owners of the shares of the Fund. In order to obtain the necessary quorum at the Meeting, supplementary solicitation may be made by mail, telephone, telegraph or personal interview. Such solicitation may be conducted by, among others, officers, Trustees and employees of the Fund, the Investment Adviser, the Sub-Adviser or the Fund's Administrator. 16 Georgeson LLC ("Georgeson") has been retained to assist in the solicitation of proxies and will receive an estimated fee of $2,000 and be reimbursed for its reasonable expenses. Solicitation and Voting of Proxies. Solicitation of proxies is being made primarily by the mailing of this Proxy Statement with its enclosures on or about March 9, 2020. As mentioned above, Georgeson has been engaged to assist in the solicitation of proxies. As the date of the Meeting approaches, certain shareholders of the Fund may receive a call from a representative of Georgeson, if the Fund has not yet received their vote. Authorization to permit Georgeson to execute proxies may be obtained by telephonic instructions from shareholders of the Fund. Proxies that are obtained telephonically will be recorded in accordance with procedures that management of the Fund believes are reasonably designed to ensure that the identity of the shareholder casting the vote is accurately determined and that the voting instructions of the shareholder are accurately determined. Beneficial Owners. Based upon filings made with the SEC, as of February 28, 2020, the following table shows certain information concerning persons who may be deemed beneficial owners of 5% or more of a class of shares of the Fund because they possessed or shared voting or investment power with respect to the Fund's shares: Number of Shares Name and Address Beneficially Owned Percentage of Shares First Allied Advisory Services 901,476 5.17% 655 West Broadway 12th Floor San Diego, CA 92101 Shareholder Proposals. If a shareholder intends to present a proposal, including the nomination of a trustee, at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Fund to be held in 2021 and desires to have the proposal included in the Fund's proxy statement and form of proxy for that meeting, the shareholder must deliver the proposal to the Secretary of the Fund at the office of the Funds, 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103, and such proposal must be received by the Secretary no later than November 9, 2020. Shareholders wishing to present proposals, including the nomination of a trustee, at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Fund to be held in 2021 which they do not wish to be included in the Fund's proxy materials must send written notice of such proposals to the Secretary of the Fund at the office of the Fund, 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103, and such notice must be received by the Secretary no sooner than December 25, 2020 and no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 24, 2021 in the form prescribed from time to time in the Fund's bylaws. SHAREHOLDERS WHO DO NOT EXPECT TO BE PRESENT AT THE MEETING AND WHO WISH TO HAVE THEIR SHARES VOTED ARE REQUESTED TO DATE AND SIGN THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD AND RETURN IT IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. NO POSTAGE IS REQUIRED IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES. Delivery of Proxy Statement Unless the Fund has received contrary instructions from shareholders, only one copy of this Proxy Statement may be mailed to households, even if more than one person in a household is a shareholder of record. If a shareholder needs an additional copy of this Proxy Statement, please contact the Fund at 1-800-522-5465. If any shareholder does not want the mailing of this Proxy Statement to be combined with those for other members of its household, please contact the Fund in writing at: 1900 Market Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or call the Fund at 1-800-522-5465. 17 Other Business Management knows of no business to be presented at the Meeting, other than the Proposal set forth in this Proxy Statement, but should any other matter requiring the vote of shareholders arise, the proxies will vote thereon according to their discretion. By order of the Board of Trustees, Megan Kennedy, Secretary Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund 18 Attachments Original document

