Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund    ACP

ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND (ACP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund :(1) Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 12:03am CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund1 (the "Fund") (NYSE: ACP), a closed-end bond fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of July 31, 2018.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

The Fund's total returns for various periods through July 31, 2018 are provided below.  (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price, and are stated net-of-fees):

Period

NAV Total Return %

Market Price Total Return %

Cumulative

Annualized

Cumulative

Annualized

Since Inception

(January 2011)

63.0

6.7

45.1

5.1

10-years

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

5-years

41.1

7.1

35.3

6.2

3-years

28.5

8.7

37.0

11.1

1-year

7.3

5.0

The Fund's returns, which are denominated in U.S. dollars, are affected by the performance of the U.S. dollar against the various currencies listed below.

As of July 31, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Currency Exposure % 

Geographic
Exposure %

United Kingdom

-

17.8

Canada

-

1.0

United States

100.0

40.8

Europe

-

33.4

Asia

-

1.1

Africa

-

3.2

Caribbean

-

2.2

Middle East

-

0.7

As of July 31, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition

Percent of 
Net Assets

Consumer Discretionary

21.4

Energy

19.7

Materials

12.3

Health Care

11.3

Financials

10.4

Telecommunication Services

10.4

Industrials

3.6

Utilities

3.1

Other

2.4

Information Technology

2.1

Capital Goods

1.8

Consumer Staples

1.1

Cash

0.2

As of July 31, 2018, the top ten holdings of the portfolio based on total assets were as follows:

Holding

(%)

Altice

4.3

CYBG PLC

3.5

California Resources Corporation

3.4

DKT Finance

3.0

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

2.8

Sable Permian Resources LLC

2.6

Nemean Bondco PLC

2.5

Nyrstar Netherlands

2.5

Perstorp AB

2.4

Voyage Care BondCo PLC

2.4

TOTAL

29.3

As of July 31, 2018, the Fund's net assets, including US$83.0 million in bank borrowing, amounted to US$278.1 million with a net asset value per share of common stock of US$14.92.

As of July 31, 2018, the credit quality and maturity breakdown of the portfolio was as follows:

Credit Quality (%)

B

CCC

CC

NR

46.6

48.9

4.5

0.1


 

Maturity (%)

<3 Years

3-5 Years

5-10 Years

>10 Years

31.1

34.7

34.2

0.1

As of July 31, 2018, the average maturity of the portfolio was 4.6 years.

The Fund has in place leverage in the form of a loan facility.  The outstanding balance on the loan as of July 31, 2018 is US$83,000,000, which represents no change from the previous month.

The leverage is used with the intent of enhancing returns by borrowing at interest rates that are lower than the relatively higher yields of the fixed income securities in which the Fund invests.  Details regarding the revolving credit loan facility and the interest rate swap agreements are contained in the Fund's annual and semi-annual reports to shareholders. 

Important Information
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Investment Manager, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.The Investment Manager is a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). 

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.  Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.  Inception date January 27, 2011.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

1As of December 1, 2017, the Fund name changed from the Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-income-credit-strategies-fund1-announces-performance-data-and-portfolio-composition-300701894.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STR
12:03aABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FU : (1) Announces Performance Data And Portfo..
PR
08/10ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FU : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
07/31ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FU : Announces Payment Of Monthly Distribution
PR
07/30ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FU : (1) Announces Performance Data And Portfo..
PR
07/11ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FU : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
06/29ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FU : Announces Payment Of Monthly Distribution
PR
06/21ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FU : (1) Announces Performance Data And Portfo..
PR
06/14INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY ABERDEEN IN : ACP) – Director Bought 1,000 shares..
AQ
06/11ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FU : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
05/31ABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FU : Announces Payment Of Monthly Distribution
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21READING THE SIGNS : Investment Grade Bonds Present Warning And Opportunity 
08/20INTERVIEW CHART BOOK : The Markets Are Waving A Huge Red Flag 
08/20Hypertonic Surroundings 
08/15Watch The Leverage! 
08/14BBBS : Beyond The Headlines 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.