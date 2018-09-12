Log in
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund : Announces Monthly Distribution

09/12/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US $0.12 per share on October 2, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of September 24, 2018. 

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

In January 2019, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2018 calendar year.   

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE under the symbol "ACP".

The Fund changed its name from Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund to Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund effective December 1, 2017.        

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. 

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd.), Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd.), Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenacp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-income-credit-strategies-fund-announces-monthly-distribution-300711638.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund


© PRNewswire 2018
