Aberdeen Standard Investments : Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets

06/25/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

06/25/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please see below for links to each of the Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. closed-end monthly factsheets including performance and portfolio composition as of May 31, 2019. 

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

Equity Funds
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. ("AEF") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. ("JEQ") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD") Factsheet 
The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN") Factsheet 

Fixed Income Funds
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO") Factsheet 
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP") Factsheet 

Property Funds
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP") Factsheet

Important Information
Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, its affiliates and subsidiaries. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-standard-investments-announces-release-of-us-closed-end-funds-monthly-factsheets-300874885.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Standard Investments


© PRNewswire 2019
