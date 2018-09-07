Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC    AJIT   GB0003920757

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (AJIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/07 02:23:22 pm
572.5 GBp   -0.87%
04:17pABERDEEN JAPAN : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/06ABERDEEN JAPAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/04ABERDEEN JAPAN : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Month End Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 31 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust

Excluding Income

673.40p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust - Fair Value

Excluding Income

673.30p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust

Including Income

673.40p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust - Fair Value

Including Income

673.30p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
04:17pABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/06ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/04ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/04ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/30ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/29ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/28ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/24ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/22ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/20ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Mary Brade Chairman
Kevin Pakenham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Neil Gaskell Director
David Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-10.12%109
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC15.09%1 402
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS5.01%1 066
DRAPER ESPRIT36.65%678
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%365
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.91%180
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.