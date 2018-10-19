Log in
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC    AJIT   GB0003920757

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (AJIT)
10/19 02:07:15 pm
551 GBp   -1.61%
02:03pABERDEEN JAPAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/17ABERDEEN JAPAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/15ABERDEEN JAPAN : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

0
10/19/2018 | 02:03pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 18 October 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Excluding Income

631.13p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Including Income

633.74p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

631.00p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

633.61p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 12:02:03 UTC
Chart ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Mary Brade Chairman
Kevin Pakenham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Neil Gaskell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-11.28%107
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.54%1 022
DRAPER ESPRIT34.74%690
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%345
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.69%171
CM FINANCE INC3.80%114
