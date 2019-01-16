Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC    AJIT   GB0003920757

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (AJIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 07:06:57 am
520 GBp   -2.80%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:44am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 15 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Excluding Income

587.32p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Including Income

590.35p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

587.17p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

590.20p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
07:44aABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/14ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Directorate Change
PU
01/14ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/11ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/09ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/07ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/07ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/03ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01/03ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Quarterly Disclosure
PU
01/03ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Mary Brade Chairman
Kevin Pakenham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Neil Gaskell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC1.90%100
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS20.40%894
DRAPER ESPRIT9.26%770
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.34%375
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%347
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP10.15%164
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.