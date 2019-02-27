Log in
ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(AJIT)
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/27/2019 | 07:20am EST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 26 February 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Excluding Income

605.98p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc Undiluted

Including Income

609.13p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 12:19:09 UTC
