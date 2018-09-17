Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 17 September 2018, the Company purchased in the market 3,105 Ordinary shares at a price of 570.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

14,650,172 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

1,171,400 Ordinary shares held in treasury

15,821,572Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 14,650,172 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.