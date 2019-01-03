Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC    AJIT   GB0003920757

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (AJIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 05:35:23 pm
532.5 GBp   +0.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 06:59pm CET

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 3 January 2019, the Company purchased in the market 5,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 530.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

14,587,539 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

1,234,033 Ordinary shares held in treasury

15,821,572Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 14,587,539 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 17:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
06:59pABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
04:49pABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Quarterly Disclosure
PU
01:04pABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2018ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
2018ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Mary Brade Chairman
Kevin Pakenham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Neil Gaskell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC0.48%98
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.13%769
DRAPER ESPRIT2.78%690
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.46%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%349
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.27%154
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.