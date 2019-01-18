Log in
ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
01/18 11:35:23 am
530 GBp   -0.93%
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

01/18/2019 | 12:19pm EST

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 18 January 2019, the Company purchased in the market 7,500 Ordinary shares at a price of 525.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

14,580,039 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

1,241,533 Ordinary shares held in treasury

15,821,572Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 14,580,039 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:18:04 UTC
