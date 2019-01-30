Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC    AJIT   GB0003920757

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (AJIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 02:24pm EST

ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007LN438OBLNLM64

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 30 January 2019, the Company purchased in the market 20,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 520.0 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

14,560,039 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

1,261,533 Ordinary shares held in treasury

15,821,572Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 14,560,039 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust plc published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 19:23:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
02:24pABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01/28ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/25ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/23ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/21ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/18ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01/18ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/16ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
01/14ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Directorate Change
PU
01/14ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Mary Brade Chairman
Kevin Pakenham Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Neil Gaskell Independent Non-Executive Director
David Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN JAPAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-0.48%100
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS17.59%877
DRAPER ESPRIT-0.93%694
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.57%381
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.91%369
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP15.83%174
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.