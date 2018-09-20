Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Fourth Interim Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DN623WEGE2MY04

Fourth Interim Dividend

20 September 2018

In accordance with the Company's stated aim to pay a minimum dividend of 3.5p pence per share for the year, the Board of Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (the 'Company') has today declared a fourth interim dividend of 0.875p per Ordinary share (2017: 0.875p) in respect of the year ended 31 August 2018 payable on 26 October 2018 to Ordinary shareholders on the register at close of business on 5 October 2018 (ex dividend date 4 October 2018). The fourth interim dividend will result in total dividends for the financial year of 3.5p per Ordinary share (2017: 3.5p)

Dividends will continue to be paid quarterly, all in the form of interim dividends.

It remains the Company's aim to grow dividends over time. This remains subject to investee company performance, the level of income from investments, currency movements and unforeseen circumstances.

Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited

Manager and Company Secretary

End