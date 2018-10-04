Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Month End Net Asset Value(s)

Log in
ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD    ALAI   JE00B44ZTP62

ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD (ALAI)
10/04/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 30 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where materially different, debt is also valued at market value; (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund

Excluding Income

72.25p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund

Including Income

73.77p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:42:03 UTC
