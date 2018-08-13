Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd    ALAI   JE00B44ZTP62

ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD (ALAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 12:47:56 pm
66.02 GBp   -1.17%
01:40pABERDEEN LATIN : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/10ABERDEEN LATIN : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/09ABERDEEN LATIN : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:40pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 10 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited Undiluted

Excluding Income

75.33p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited Undiluted

Including Income

76.37p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 11:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN IN
01:40pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/10ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/09ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/08ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/06ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/06ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/06ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
08/02ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/02ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/31ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Michael Adams Independent Non-Executive Director
George MacKay Baird Independent Non-Executive Director
Hazel Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD-9.42%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC10.69%1 334
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.83%1 054
DRAPER ESPRIT60.92%784
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%381
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP8.27%152
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.