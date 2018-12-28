Log in
ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD (ALAI)
12/27 05:35:01 pm
64.1 GBp
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

12/28/2018 | 01:05am CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 24 December 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited Undiluted

Excluding Income

73.51p

Ordinary

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited Undiluted

Including Income

73.87p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 00:04:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
George MacKay Baird Independent Non-Executive Director
Hazel Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD-13.08%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-25.31%758
DRAPER ESPRIT37.29%676
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%352
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-12.96%146
CM FINANCE INC-24.05%84
