Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd    ALAI   JE00B44ZTP62

ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD (ALAI)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Portfolio Disclosures

10/11/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Availability of Portfolio Data on Websites

11 October 2018

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces that the unaudited monthly portfolio listings of the following investment companies, as at 30 September 2018, are now available on the respective company websites. Unless otherwise disclosed financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis:

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited www.latamincome.co.uk

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DN623WEGE2MY04

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:47:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Michael Adams Independent Non-Executive Director
George MacKay Baird Independent Non-Executive Director
Hazel Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD-13.49%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 067
DRAPER ESPRIT34.10%688
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%336
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.47%176
CM FINANCE INC6.01%119
