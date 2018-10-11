Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Portfolio Disclosures

Availability of Portfolio Data on Websites
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces that the unaudited monthly portfolio listings of the following investment companies, as at 30 September 2018, are now available on the respective company websites. Unless otherwise disclosed financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis:
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited www.latamincome.co.uk
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DN623WEGE2MY04
