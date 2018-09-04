Log in
ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD (ALAI)
09/04 12:44:57 pm
60.41 GBp   -1.13%
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Quarterly Disclosures

09/04/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8 and on behalf of the investment trusts under its management, Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited announces the following portfolio disclosures as at 31 August 2018, in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts):

QuarterlyDisclosure for ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LIMITED

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DN623WEGE2MY04

No restricted holdings

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:06:06 UTC
