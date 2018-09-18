Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd    ALAI   JE00B44ZTP62

ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD (ALAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LIMITED ('the Company')

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DN623WEGE2MY04

On 18 September 2018, the Company purchased in the market for cancellation 20,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 60.0 pence per share.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

60,115,324 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

6,107,500 Ordinary shares held in treasury

66,222,824Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 60,115,324 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 16:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN IN
06:18pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/17ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/14ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/12ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/10ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/10ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/07ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Month End Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/06ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/04ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/04ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Quarterly Disclosures
PU
More news
Chart ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD
Duration : Period :
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Michael Adams Independent Non-Executive Director
George MacKay Baird Independent Non-Executive Director
Hazel Adam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LTD-18.92%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS7.96%1 096
DRAPER ESPRIT40.49%717
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%361
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.96%180
CM FINANCE INC11.66%124
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.