Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LIMITED ('the Company')

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DN623WEGE2MY04

On 18 September 2018, the Company purchased in the market for cancellation 20,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 60.0 pence per share.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

60,115,324 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

6,107,500 Ordinary shares held in treasury

66,222,824Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 60,115,324 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.