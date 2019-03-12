Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Log in
03/12/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

ABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LIMITED ('the Company')

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DN623WEGE2MY04

On 12 March 2019, the Company purchased in the market for cancellation 5,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 67.0 pence per share.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

59,000,324 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

6,107,500 Ordinary shares held in treasury

65,107,824Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of Ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 59,000,324 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 17:12:07 UTC
